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"This will weaken sanctions and legitimize Moscow": Meloni on the US–Russian diesel deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Italy’s prime minister called Trump’s deal risky. She warned that it would weaken sanctions and provide new funds for Russia’s war.

"This will weaken sanctions and legitimize Moscow": Meloni on the US–Russian diesel deal

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Donald Trump’s deal on Russian diesel fuel risky, saying it could provide Moscow with additional funds to finance the war and ease sanctions pressure. Rai News reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The deal on Russian diesel fuel announced by U.S. President Donald Trump last Friday is a decision that I consider very risky," Meloni said.

She explained that "the sharp rise in fuel prices is primarily caused by the war in Iran, rather than the conflict in Ukraine."

"Therefore, the results of this decision are questionable, while the risks are obvious: legitimizing Moscow at a time when its bombs continue to fall on Ukrainian cities; new revenues to finance the war; an implicit easing of sanctions pressure. We cannot ignore these factors, as they contradict everything that Western states, including the United States, have done so far to force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table," Meloni noted.

Meloni also said that the country’s government would continue to support Ukraine, pay particular attention to the civilian population, maintain pressure on Moscow, and strengthen Euro-Atlantic unity.

Britain will accelerate the delivery of LMM missiles to Ukraine and is preparing sanctions against the Russian Federation14.10.26, 05:27 • 17691 view

Olga Rozgon

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