Ukraine will start working on signing an agreement with the U.S. on February 24 - Stefanchuk

Ukraine will start working on signing an agreement with the U.S. on February 24 - Stefanchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32062 views

The speaker of the Verkhovna Rada has announced the start of work on the agreement with the USA on minerals from next week. Zelensky earlier rejected the initial US offer, demanding security guarantees.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, said that the Ukrainian government will start serious work from the beginning of next week to conclude an agreement on minerals and security guarantees with the administration of US President Donald Trump, reports UNN citing NHK.

Stefanchuk told reporters that Zelensky offered the United States to jointly exploit Ukraine's minerals as part of his “victory plan” last September.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada said that after Zelensky's meeting with US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, the Ukrainian government would start working on signing an agreement with the United States on Monday.

He said Ukraine is ready to work with the country's mineral partners, but wants concrete security guarantees indicating that rights and interests must accompany them.

Stefanciuk said his country was committed to constructive discussions and that it was eager to hold a summit with the United States as soon as possible.

As for Trump's comment that Ukraine needs to hold presidential elections, Stefanchuk said Ukraine's laws clearly state that elections cannot be held during martial law.

He said it would be impossible to hold a fair election while the Russian invasion continues because the military would not be able to participate.

Stefanchuk said that to end the war, Russia not only needs to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and return its land, but also to hold it accountable and pay reparations to all those who suffered during the war.

Ukraine-US agreement on rare earth minerals will not be signed today - source22.02.2025, 14:08 • 103649 views

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected U.S. mineral proposals earlier this week.

Public communication between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump has changed rapidly

U.S. presidential adviser Mike Waltz announced Trump's disappointment with Zelensky's refusal to sign the rare earth agreement.

Michael Walz stated that the relationship between Trump and Zelensky could be resolved, despite recent criticism.

The Trump administration handed Ukraine an “improved” version of the mineral agreement after Zelensky rejected the first offer. The previous version provided for the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources to the US.

U.S. and Ukrainian representatives held long-term negotiations on a minerals agreement. The Ahios publication noted that the negotiations on minerals are at a “decisive moment.

US presidential adviser Mike Waltz on February 21, reported the impending signing of an agreement on Ukrainian minerals.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

