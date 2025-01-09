Ukraine will receive 30 thousand drones from the UK and NATO allies. UNN reports this with reference to the UK Ministry of Defense.

"30,000 drones will be sent to Ukraine following the award of £45 million in contracts by the international Drone Capability Coalition (Dons), co-led by the UK and Latvia, as the UK strengthens its leadership in supporting Ukraine in 2025," the statement said.

British Defense Secretary John Healey announced this assistance together with Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds during a contact group on Ukraine's defense issues held today at Ramstein Air Base.

The Drone Capability Coalition is supporting Ukraine with unmanned surveillance and attack capabilities. Funding for the new 30,000 drones comes from the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia and Sweden.

These state-of-the-art drones will reportedly help Ukraine fight Russian aggression by allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to maneuver past Russian air defenses to target enemy positions and armored vehicles.

Today's announcement comes after the UK invested £7.5 million in the Drone Capability Coalition's Common Fund, announced in November, bringing the total UK investment in the fund to £15 million to date. To date, the fund has raised around £73 million from the UK and partners.

Earlier it was reportedthat support for Ukraine by the member countries of the International Drone Coalition, led by Latvia and the United Kingdom, will reach 1.8 billion euros by the end of 2024.

