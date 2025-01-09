Zelensky urges Ramstein participants to invest more in Ukrainian drones

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the participants of the Ramstein meeting to invest more in the production of Ukrainian drones. He said this at a meeting in Germany, an UNN correspondent reports.

I urge all of you to become more actively involved in building up the arsenal of drones. Invest more in this Ukrainian strength, because after the war, it will become your strength as well - Zelensky said.

The President said that he had held a special meeting of the Supreme Commander's Staff on January 8.

"The focus was on the production and supply of drones for our soldiers, army, and electronic warfare equipment. Drones are something that has already changed the nature of warfare. Today, there is a direct dependence on stopping the enemy's advance, stopping the loss of people and territory, and drones are needed for this. Drones restrain the enemy, they keep him at a distance. This can be done. The production of drones in Ukraine is more cost-effective than anywhere else," Zelensky said.

He noted that this year Ukraine wants to set a record in the number and quality of drones produced by Ukraine and received from partners.

"We are focusing on the drones that our brigades need to hold the front line and on the drones that are needed to ensure security, such as maritime drones, drones for long-range strikes on military facilities and infrastructure on enemy territory," Zelensky said.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the production of at least 30 thousand long-range drones. Ukrainian enterprises also plan to produce about 3,000 cruise missiles and drone missiles.

In 2024, Ukraine significantly developed its own defense industry . Domestic enterprises have produced more than 1.5 million FPV drones and other types of drones, including strike and reconnaissance drones.