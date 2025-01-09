Zelensky urges Ramstein participants to invest more in Ukrainian drones

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144834 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125926 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133635 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133228 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169646 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110377 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163020 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104414 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113937 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91138 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128948 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127612 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89107 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 100597 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144839 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163022 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190814 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180071 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127612 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128948 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142412 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134078 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151305 views
Zelensky urges Ramstein participants to invest more in Ukrainian drones

Zelensky urges Ramstein participants to invest more in Ukrainian drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22850 views

The President called on partners to invest in the production of Ukrainian drones, emphasizing their efficiency. Ukraine plans to produce 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 missiles in 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the participants of the Ramstein meeting to invest more in the production of Ukrainian drones. He said this at a meeting in Germany, an UNN correspondent reports.

I urge all of you to become more actively involved in building up the arsenal of drones. Invest more in this Ukrainian strength, because after the war, it will become your strength as well

- Zelensky said.

The President said that he had held a special meeting of the Supreme Commander's Staff on January 8.

"The focus was on the production and supply of drones for our soldiers, army, and electronic warfare equipment. Drones are something that has already changed the nature of warfare. Today, there is a direct dependence on stopping the enemy's advance, stopping the loss of people and territory, and drones are needed for this. Drones restrain the enemy, they keep him at a distance. This can be done. The production of drones in Ukraine is more cost-effective than anywhere else," Zelensky said.

He noted that this year Ukraine wants to set a record in the number and quality of drones produced by Ukraine and received from partners.

"We are focusing on the drones that our brigades need to hold the front line and on the drones that are needed to ensure security, such as maritime drones, drones for long-range strikes on military facilities and infrastructure on enemy territory," Zelensky said.

Addendum 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the production of at least 30 thousand long-range drones. Ukrainian enterprises also plan to produce about 3,000 cruise missiles and drone missiles.

In 2024, Ukraine significantly developed its own defense industry . Domestic enterprises have produced more than 1.5 million FPV drones and other types of drones, including strike and reconnaissance drones.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Contact us about advertising