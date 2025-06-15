Ukraine will be covered by rain: weather forecast for June 15 15 June 2025

On Sunday, June 15, cool weather is expected in Ukraine with variable cloudiness and local rains in some regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

The weather in Ukraine will be determined by a field of high pressure, which will provide mostly dry conditions, although local rains with thunderstorms are possible in the west, north and partly in the central regions.

The air temperature during the day will fluctuate from +18°C to +23°C, in the south and east – up to +25…+27°C.

Wind north-westerly, moderate, 5-10 m/s, with gusts up to 12-15 m/s in the western regions.

Weather in the regions

Western regions: Variable cloudiness, brief rains and thunderstorms in Volyn, Rivne, Lviv and Zakarpattia regions. Temperature during the day +18…+22°C.

Northern regions: Cloudy with clearings, in some places light rain. Temperature during the day +19…+23°C.

Central regions: Mostly dry, but in some areas of Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions possible short-term precipitation. Temperature during the day +20…+24°C.

Eastern regions: Sunny, without significant precipitation. Temperature during the day +23…+27°C.

Southern regions: Clear, dry. Temperature during the day +24…+27°C.

Weather in Kyiv

In the capital on June 15, cloudy weather with clearings is expected, possible short-term rains in the first half of the day. Air temperature during the day +20…+22°C. Wind north-westerly, 5-10 m/s, with gusts up to 12 m/s.

