Ukraine was not warned about the suspension of U.S. sanctions against Russia — Zelenskyy

Ukraine did not receive any warnings about the suspension of U.S. sanctions. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking with journalists. He also reported that Ukraine continues negotiations concerning the operation of Starlink and Starshield, UNN reports.

Details

No, we did not receive any warning that the sanctions would be suspended overnight. Just as we knew nothing about the Diesel Deal, and just as we learned about the possibility of an energy truce from the media. So, as of today, that is the situation. As for Starlink and Starshield: yes, we are engaged in dialogue, at the military level, at the level of the Ministry of Defense, and at the diplomatic level; we are contacting everyone, including SpaceX. However, no one is currently responding to our military personnel or the Ministry of Defense. At various levels, they say that these are technical problems - the president said.

Zelenskyy reported that because of the Starlink outages, Ukraine is losing drones and communications.

But, as I have already said, these technical problems exist in Ukraine. There are no such problems in the territory of the European Union. We checked this. Our Starlink works at speeds of up to 161 km/h, and then it shuts down. In the EU, it works at 180-plus and operates continuously. Here, it shuts down after 161 km/h for the second minute, switches off, and stops working. We are undoubtedly losing both drones and communications. Unfortunately, today we cannot use Starlink or Starshield technology in our country to shoot down jet-powered Shaheds. Unfortunately, they are flying, and we can stop them with aircraft; we stop them using other means and other air-defense systems, but unfortunately, we do not use Starlink for this. God willing, this work will be restored - he noted.

Reminder

Earlier, the media reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had allegedly agreed to a 100-day pause in strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure in exchange for an expansion of Starlink. He is also considering Patriot missiles.