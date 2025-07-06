"Ukraine was, is, and will be a maritime power": Syrskyi congratulated the defenders of the Ukrainian sea on Navy Day

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM • 32304 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 59122 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 149275 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 211080 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 112961 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 105267 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 123063 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 193115 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 197761 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 172227 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.1m/s
52%
751mm
Popular news
Musk officially announced the creation of his own political partyJuly 5, 08:59 PM • 43562 views
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei appeared in public for the first time after Israeli attacksJuly 5, 09:31 PM • 7483 views
Ukraine under massive attack: explosions in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and KyivJuly 5, 11:04 PM • 16002 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: enterprises and warehouses damaged, several fires broke outJuly 6, 12:50 AM • 10752 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: SES showed devastating consequences03:14 AM • 14978 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 35114 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 149275 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 211080 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 120371 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 122694 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 32304 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 20616 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 145453 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 175171 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 148619 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

"Ukraine was, is, and will be a maritime power": Syrskyi congratulated the defenders of the Ukrainian sea on Navy Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated the defenders of the Ukrainian sea on Navy Day, noting the millennial traditions and the key role of the fleet in repelling aggression. He recalled the destruction of 28 enemy ships, the strike on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, and ensuring the security of the "grain corridor."

"Ukraine was, is, and will be a maritime power": Syrskyi congratulated the defenders of the Ukrainian sea on Navy Day

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated the defenders of the Ukrainian sea on the Day of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

"Ukraine is a maritime state. It was. It is. And it will be. Our naval traditions have a thousand-year depth: from the princely flotillas of Rus', Zaporozhian 'chaikas', the fleet of the Ukrainian People's Republic, which raised blue and yellow flags on the Black Sea over a hundred years ago," Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

According to him, with the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Navy became one of the key factors of Ukrainian resilience.

Together with you, we did not allow the aggressor to land troops in Odesa. We recaptured Zmiinyi Island. We sank the "Moskva". In total, we destroyed or damaged 28 enemy ships and one submarine. We hit the headquarters of the Russian fleet in Sevastopol. We ensured the safety of the "grain corridor". We protected navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea

- the commander-in-chief reminded.

Naval sailors destroyed 10 "Shaheds" on the night of June 21 - Ukrainian Navy21.06.25, 06:19 • 3681 view

He emphasized that the enemy tried to cut us off from the sea, to undermine the economy, but as a result, "we pushed them away from our shores."

The phenomenon of this war is that Ukraine, having a limited surface fleet, turned Russia's once formidable Black Sea Fleet into a flotilla that hides in the bays of Novorossiysk. The enemy fleet has been effectively removed from Crimea. And a significant part of this victory is the merit of the Naval Forces of Ukraine

- Syrskyi emphasized.

He added that today the Ukrainian Navy includes unmanned surface and underwater systems, coastal defense, and marines who hold the hottest sections of the front on land and effectively attack.

"These are high-precision weapons. These are technologies that not only meet challenges but also shape the future," Syrskyi summarized.

Recall

Marines raised the state flag of Ukraine and the battle flag over the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region on Constitution Day. This symbolic operation was carried out by soldiers of the 34th separate marine brigade, sending greetings to the occupiers.

Ukrainian defenders "minused" a boat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet: Naval Forces showed footage24.06.25, 09:29 • 5402 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

AnnouncementsWar
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Ukrainian Navy
Kherson Oblast
Black Sea
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9