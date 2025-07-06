"Ukraine was, is, and will be a maritime power": Syrskyi congratulated the defenders of the Ukrainian sea on Navy Day

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated the defenders of the Ukrainian sea on the Day of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

"Ukraine is a maritime state. It was. It is. And it will be. Our naval traditions have a thousand-year depth: from the princely flotillas of Rus', Zaporozhian 'chaikas', the fleet of the Ukrainian People's Republic, which raised blue and yellow flags on the Black Sea over a hundred years ago," Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

According to him, with the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Navy became one of the key factors of Ukrainian resilience.

Together with you, we did not allow the aggressor to land troops in Odesa. We recaptured Zmiinyi Island. We sank the "Moskva". In total, we destroyed or damaged 28 enemy ships and one submarine. We hit the headquarters of the Russian fleet in Sevastopol. We ensured the safety of the "grain corridor". We protected navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea - the commander-in-chief reminded.

He emphasized that the enemy tried to cut us off from the sea, to undermine the economy, but as a result, "we pushed them away from our shores."

The phenomenon of this war is that Ukraine, having a limited surface fleet, turned Russia's once formidable Black Sea Fleet into a flotilla that hides in the bays of Novorossiysk. The enemy fleet has been effectively removed from Crimea. And a significant part of this victory is the merit of the Naval Forces of Ukraine - Syrskyi emphasized.

He added that today the Ukrainian Navy includes unmanned surface and underwater systems, coastal defense, and marines who hold the hottest sections of the front on land and effectively attack.

"These are high-precision weapons. These are technologies that not only meet challenges but also shape the future," Syrskyi summarized.

