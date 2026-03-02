Ukraine to introduce import licensing for Moldovan goods in response to poultry export restrictions

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce licensing for the import of grapes, wine, and alcohol from Moldova in response to restrictions on the export of Ukrainian poultry. This decision protects Ukraine's economic interests and complies with international trade law. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

Details

The basis was the decision of the National Agency for Food Safety of Moldova (ANSA) dated January 26, 2026, No. 48, on the temporary suspension of imports of poultry meat, offal, and products thereof from Ukraine. The notification to the WTO cited incorrect reasons for this decision, which creates a risk of spreading unjustified restrictions on Ukrainian products.

Ukraine immediately initiated state control and investigation. Metronidazole was found in only one feed sample, indicating an isolated incident. No discrepancies were recorded in the poultry meat itself.

Recall

Ukraine imposed sanctions on 10 Russian transport and logistics enterprises that support the Russian army and operate in the occupied territories. These companies are also involved in the parallel import of dual-use goods.