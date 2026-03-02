Ukraine to introduce import licensing for Moldovan goods in response to poultry export restrictions

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 4664 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 12769 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 10654 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 35897 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 69161 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 64586 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 68943 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 75657 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 75603 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 78971 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
56%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024March 2, 03:40 AM • 18130 views
Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: an enterprise was damagedMarch 2, 04:12 AM • 11205 views
Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeksMarch 2, 05:15 AM • 8388 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 25346 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhoto09:00 AM • 14013 views
Publications
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 6332 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 12770 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 128250 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 133974 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 114949 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Kuwait
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 2926 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 69595 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 67321 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 62623 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 60899 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Ukraine to introduce import licensing for Moldovan goods in response to poultry export restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce licensing for the import of grapes, wine, and spirits from Moldova. This is in response to restrictions on the export of Ukrainian poultry.

Ukraine to introduce import licensing for Moldovan goods in response to poultry export restrictions

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce licensing for the import of grapes, wine, and alcohol from Moldova in response to restrictions on the export of Ukrainian poultry. This decision protects Ukraine's economic interests and complies with international trade law. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

Details

The basis was the decision of the National Agency for Food Safety of Moldova (ANSA) dated January 26, 2026, No. 48, on the temporary suspension of imports of poultry meat, offal, and products thereof from Ukraine. The notification to the WTO cited incorrect reasons for this decision, which creates a risk of spreading unjustified restrictions on Ukrainian products.

Ukraine immediately initiated state control and investigation. Metronidazole was found in only one feed sample, indicating an isolated incident. No discrepancies were recorded in the poultry meat itself.

Recall

Ukraine imposed sanctions on 10 Russian transport and logistics enterprises that support the Russian army and operate in the occupied territories. These companies are also involved in the parallel import of dual-use goods.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
World Trade Organization
Ukraine
Moldova