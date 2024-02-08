Ukraine starts negotiations with Denmark on a security agreement

Ukraine has begun detailed negotiations with Denmark on the conclusion of bilateral security commitments. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

"Pursuant to the instruction of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the Office of the President, the Ukrainian side has begun detailed negotiations with Denmark on the conclusion of bilateral security commitments," the statement said.

The Ukrainian delegation was reportedly headed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, and the Danish delegation was headed by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lisbeth Zilmer-Jones.

"The talks began as part of the implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which Denmark, along with the Nordic countries, was one of the first to join. Denmark's security commitments confirm the unwavering and powerful support, including military assistance, it has provided to our country since the beginning of Russian aggression," the OP informs.

It is noted that the parties discussed the main elements of future bilateral security commitments and agreed on a schedule for further negotiations.

Addendum

The first country to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine was the United Kingdom. This happened on January 12 during the visit of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv. The agreement will remain in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.

Ukraine and Canada held talks on a security assurance agreement