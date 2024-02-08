Ukraine starts negotiations with Denmark on a security agreement

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103122 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130468 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131140 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172529 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170044 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277005 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178005 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148742 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245466 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102745 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93784 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90805 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100494 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44994 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277005 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245466 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230667 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256093 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241926 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11048 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130468 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104141 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104240 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120507 views
Ukraine starts negotiations with Denmark on a security agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27746 views

Ukraine has started detailed negotiations with Denmark on a bilateral security agreement that would reaffirm Denmark's strong support for Ukraine, including military assistance.

Ukraine has begun detailed negotiations with Denmark on the conclusion of bilateral security commitments. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

"Pursuant to the instruction of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the Office of the President, the Ukrainian side has begun detailed negotiations with Denmark on the conclusion of bilateral security commitments," the statement said.

The Ukrainian delegation was reportedly headed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, and the Danish delegation was headed by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lisbeth Zilmer-Jones.

"The talks began as part of the implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which Denmark, along with the Nordic countries, was one of the first to join. Denmark's security commitments confirm the unwavering and powerful support, including military assistance, it has provided to our country since the beginning of Russian aggression," the OP informs.

It is noted that the parties discussed the main elements of future bilateral security commitments and agreed on a schedule for further negotiations.

Addendum

The first country to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine was the United Kingdom. This happened on January 12 during the visit of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv. The agreement will remain in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.  

Ukraine and Canada held talks on a security assurance agreement29.01.24, 18:45 • 52939 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
natoNATO
rishi-sunakRishi Sunak
denmarkDenmark
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

