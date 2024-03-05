Ukraine seeks permission from EU countries to extradite war criminals and corrupt officials

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 24987 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 88909 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 59665 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 250041 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216986 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185646 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227271 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250731 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156647 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371958 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198076 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 77085 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 98052 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55577 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 31530 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16760 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25206 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25399 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 56502 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 63898 views
Ukraine seeks permission from EU countries to extradite war criminals and corrupt officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23804 views

Ukraine is asking 10 EU member states for permission to extradite war criminals and people accused of large-scale corruption.

Ukraine seeks permission from EU countries to extradite war criminals and corrupt officials

Ukraine is seeking permission from 10 EU member states to extradite criminals to the country, including those suspected of involvement in the Wagner military-industrial complex and accused of large-scale corruption.  This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian

Details 

According to the newspaper, on Tuesday, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin will inform EU justice ministers gathered in Brussels that the country has solved the problem of security and conditions of detention of prisoners awaiting trial during the war.

He declined to name the EU member states that have concerns, but it is known that several countries, including France, Austria and Finland, have recently refused to send suspects back to Ukraine to stand trial.

Since the beginning of the war, Ukrainian courts have issued about 700 extradition orders, Kostin said.

Extradition of Rabinovych is impossible at the moment - SBI22.02.24, 14:07 • 24875 views

Among these requests is a request for the extradition of neo-Nazi Jan Petrovsky, a member of the Wagner group, accused of involvement in terrorism, who, as it turned out, entered Finland under a pseudonym.

 Petrovsky is in custody in Finland, but in December the Supreme Court ruled that he cannot be extradited, citing inhumane conditions in prison. 

Andriy Kostin said that 123,000 cases of war crimes have been identified, and only 357 have been brought to court so far. 

Austria and France have also recently rejected Ukraine's extradition request for a former bank CEO and a former member of parliament and businessman accused of embezzlement.

Austria refuses to extradite ex-NBU head Shevchenko to Ukraine - mass media07.02.24, 14:44 • 22141 view

"Of course, we all understand that extradition decisions are made by the courts. But we see that some countries... resist because of their understanding of the conditions of detention, which we are improving. And I will talk about this (to the ministers of justice - ed.)," he said.

According to Kostin, the countries will receive guarantees that the extradited detainees will be held in centers in western Ukraine, away from the front line, and "the conditions (of detention - ed.)  will comply with the rules and standards of the European Union and especially the European Convention on Human Rights.

"Ukraine will invite states that have doubts about extradition to visit the country and see for themselves the conditions in which the suspect will be held," he added.

In an interview with the Guardian, Kostin also said that 123,000 cases of war crimes have already been identified, and only 357 have been brought to court.

The crimes include rape, destruction of property, looting and illegal abduction of children, while 531 suspects of war crimes have been identified. 

Among the most egregious crimes are the rapes of women and men, which, according to him, took place in almost all places captured by Russia.

In Ukraine, the first 40 victims of wartime sexual violence will receive compensation in March04.03.24, 15:53 • 24948 views

"Rape was widespread in Kherson and Kharkiv regions, everywhere, in every territory that was occupied, there were not only cases of rape and other sexual violence, but also torture on a massive scale. In many cases, torture was combined with sexual violence," he said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Kostin
The Guardian
Austria
European Union
Finland
Brussels
France
Ukraine
Kherson
Kharkiv
