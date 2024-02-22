Extradition of Rabinovych is impossible at the moment - SBI

The extradition of Vadym Rabinovych, a former MP from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, who is suspected of treason, is currently impossible. This was reported by the DBR communications adviser Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In 2023, a politician and former MP was notified of suspicion of treason, and the investigation already knew that he was in another country, in particular Israel. The agency sent a request there. The Ukrainian court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention...The trials are ongoing, even if in absentia, but anything in absentia can become a trial in person. But society is wondering how, for example, law enforcement agencies or Themis will be able to punish those politicians who were involved in violating certain laws or treason - Sapian said.

According to her, the politicians who fled to the territory of the aggressor country or to the "orbit" of Russia's close partner countries and Russia currently have no international legal assistance.

"Therefore, extradition is currently impossible," Sapian said.

Addendum

Law enforcers have completed a pre-trial investigation against Vadym Rabinovych , a former MP from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.