Extradition of Rabinovych is impossible at the moment - SBI

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32566 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 121714 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 76083 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 288148 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 243005 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194400 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232788 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251959 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158009 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372225 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 91671 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 114813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81512 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52452 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 54344 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 121714 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 288148 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 217418 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 243005 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21952 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29889 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29694 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 75721 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 82792 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Extradition of Rabinovych is impossible at the moment - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24875 views

The SBI spokeswoman said that extradition of former MP Vadym Rabinovych from Israel to Ukraine is currently impossible, as politicians who have fled to countries such as Russia do not have international legal assistance.

Extradition of Rabinovych is impossible at the moment - SBI

The extradition of Vadym Rabinovych, a former MP from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, who is suspected of treason, is currently impossible. This was reported by the DBR communications adviser Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In 2023, a politician and former MP was notified of suspicion of treason, and the investigation already knew that he was in another country, in particular  Israel. The agency sent a request there. The Ukrainian court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention...The trials are ongoing, even if in absentia, but anything in absentia can become a trial in person. But society is wondering how, for example, law enforcement agencies or Themis will be able to punish those politicians who were involved in violating  certain laws or treason

- Sapian said.

According to her, the politicians who fled to the territory of the aggressor country or to the "orbit" of Russia's close partner countries  and Russia currently have no international legal assistance.

"Therefore, extradition is currently impossible," Sapian said.

Addendum

Law enforcers have completed a pre-trial investigation against Vadym Rabinovych , a former MP from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02