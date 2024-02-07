Austria refuses to extradite ex-NBU head Shevchenko to Ukraine - mass media
Kyiv • UNN
Courts in Austria have rejected Ukraine's request for the extradition of the former head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko. This was reported by Der Standard, reports UNN.
It is noted that at the same time the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) is now investigating Shevchenko for possible abuse. His asylum application remains with the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA).