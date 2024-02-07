Austria refuses to extradite ex-NBU head Shevchenko to Ukraine - mass media

Courts in Austria have rejected Ukraine's request for the extradition of the former head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko. This was reported by Der Standard, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that the Austrian courts rejected Ukraine's request for Shevchenko's extradition.

Authorities and courts have argued that Shevchenko's transfer to Ukraine is currently impossible due to the war - the message said.

It is noted that at the same time the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) is now investigating Shevchenko for possible abuse. His asylum application remains with the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA).