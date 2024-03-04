In Ukraine, the first 40 victims of wartime sexual violence will receive compensation in March

A pilot project of urgent interim reparations for victims of conflict-related sexual violence has been launched in Ukraine. As part of the first test phase, 40 victims will receive payments from March 1 to March 31. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna during a speech at a conference, UNN correspondent reports.

"Together with the Global Fund for Survivors of Violence and the government's Commissioner for Gender Equality... we have initiated the development and implementation of a pilot project on urgent interim reparations for survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. In the first phase of this project, we will provide one-time interim compensation. We plan to involve at least 500 people in the first pilot project," Stefanishyna said.

According to her, the project was officially launched on February 29.

"We held the first constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, approved the documents and composition of the working bodies necessary to start the test phase of the project. As part of the first test phase, from March 1 to March 31, 40 victims will go through the verification process - from interviews to the decision to pay and the actual payment of compensation," Stefanishyna said.

She also noted that the full-scale rollout of the project is scheduled for April 15. The pilot phase will last until the end of October 2024.

Addendum

The age of victims of sexual violence in full-scale war ranges from 4 to 85 years old.