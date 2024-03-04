In Ukraine, the first 40 victims of wartime sexual violence will receive compensation in March

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14526 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 44341 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37128 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 198782 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181227 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173491 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219510 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248879 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154689 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371527 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 8524 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 44341 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 198782 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162442 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181227 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8668 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19426 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30276 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38198 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In Ukraine, the first 40 victims of wartime sexual violence will receive compensation in March

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24948 views

The first 40 victims of sexual violence will receive compensation payments from March 1 to March 31 as part of a pilot project.

In Ukraine, the first 40 victims of wartime sexual violence will receive compensation in March

A pilot project of urgent interim reparations for victims of conflict-related sexual violence has been launched in Ukraine. As part of the first test phase, 40 victims will receive payments from March 1 to March 31. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna during a speech at a conference, UNN correspondent reports.

"Together with the Global Fund for Survivors of Violence and the government's  Commissioner for Gender Equality... we have initiated the development and implementation of a pilot project on urgent interim reparations for survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. In the first phase of this project, we will provide one-time interim compensation. We plan to involve at least 500 people in the first pilot project," Stefanishyna said.

According to her, the project was officially launched on February 29.

"We  held the first constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, approved the documents and composition of the working bodies necessary to start the test phase of the project. As part of the first test phase, from March 1 to March 31, 40 victims will go through the verification process - from interviews to the decision to pay and the actual payment of compensation," Stefanishyna said.

She also noted that the full-scale rollout of the project is scheduled for April 15. The pilot phase will last until the end of October 2024.

Addendum

The age of victims of sexual violence in full-scale war ranges from 4 to 85 years old.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Olha Stefanishyna
Ukraine
