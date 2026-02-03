Ukraine proposes changes to IAEA Statute to strip Russia of governing rights

Ukraine initiates amendments to the IAEA Statute. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha instructed the Permanent Mission of Ukraine in Vienna to submit proposals to the IAEA Secretariat and distribute them among member states, UNN reports.

Currently, the Statute does not provide for any retaliatory measures when a state deliberately undermines the conditions for the safe and secure use of nuclear energy, but at the same time continues to fully enjoy governing rights within the Agency. Ukraine proposes a clear mechanism for depriving the right to participate in IAEA decision-making in such cases. - Sybiha stated.

According to the Foreign Minister, this is not about politics, but about the authority of the organization, security and justice.

I instructed our Permanent Mission in Vienna to submit our proposals to the IAEA Secretariat and distribute them among member states. - Sybiha summarized.

