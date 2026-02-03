$42.970.16
Financial Times

Ukraine proposes changes to IAEA Statute to strip Russia of governing rights

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Ukraine is initiating changes to the IAEA Statute to strip the state that violates nuclear safety of its governing rights. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha instructed to submit proposals to the IAEA Secretariat.

Ukraine proposes changes to IAEA Statute to strip Russia of governing rights

Ukraine initiates amendments to the IAEA Statute. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha instructed the Permanent Mission of Ukraine in Vienna to submit proposals to the IAEA Secretariat and distribute them among member states, UNN reports.

Currently, the Statute does not provide for any retaliatory measures when a state deliberately undermines the conditions for the safe and secure use of nuclear energy, but at the same time continues to fully enjoy governing rights within the Agency. Ukraine proposes a clear mechanism for depriving the right to participate in IAEA decision-making in such cases.

- Sybiha stated.

IAEA held an emergency meeting due to nuclear risks from Russian attacks and condemned Russia's actions: Ukraine called for sanctions against Russia30.01.26, 15:47 • 3321 view

According to the Foreign Minister, this is not about politics, but about the authority of the organization, security and justice.

I instructed our Permanent Mission in Vienna to submit our proposals to the IAEA Secretariat and distribute them among member states.

- Sybiha summarized.

Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership23.01.26, 16:53 • 80520 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energoatom
Energy
Electricity
Andriy Sybiha
International Atomic Energy Agency
Vienna
Ukraine