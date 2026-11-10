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Ukraine plans to create its own satellite communications network costing hundreds of millions of euros, which will require more than 100 satellites

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12586 views

Himera is planning the OBRIA network for secure communications for the military and critical infrastructure. More than 100 satellites are needed to cover Ukraine.

Ukraine plans to create its own satellite communications network costing hundreds of millions of euros, which will require more than 100 satellites

The Ukrainian company Himera, together with its partners, is working to create the independent OBRIA satellite network, which will provide secure communications for the military and critical infrastructure. Full coverage of Ukraine will require at least 100 satellites, hundreds of millions of euros in investment, and a minimum of 2–3 years. Himera Vice President for Satellite Technologies Dmytro Khmara said this in an interview with Defense Express, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the goal is not to fully replace Starlink, but to create a strategic communications system for the Ministry of Defense, command centers, and critical infrastructure facilities.

The most important thing about these communications is that they will be fully controlled by Ukrainians. No one abroad will have any button that could restrict or switch them off

– Khmara emphasized.

How much the Ukrainian satellite network will cost

The project is currently financed exclusively by private investors. According to a Himera representative's estimate, its implementation will require hundreds of millions of euros. In the future, the company plans to attract European funds.

To provide round-the-clock coverage of the entire territory of Ukraine, at least 100 satellites must be placed in low Earth orbit. A preliminary altitude of around 500 km is being considered.

The first OBRIA NANO test satellite, weighing 10 kg, was launched on October 1, 2026, as part of the SpaceX Transporter-18 mission. It was created jointly with the Danish company GomSpace.

The spacecraft is currently undergoing systems testing, and it is being operated by the Danish developer. Control is subsequently planned to be fully transferred to the Ukrainian side.

When Ukrainian satellite communications will become operational

According to Khmara, the optimistic timeframe for deploying the network is at least 2–3 years, although similar projects around the world are usually implemented over 5–7 years.

The first production satellites will likely be manufactured in Europe. Subsequently, Himera plans to localize the production of satellites and terminals in Ukraine. The production spacecraft are expected to weigh around 250 kg.

The project's main goal is to provide Ukraine with its own satellite communications system whose operation will not depend on decisions made by foreign operators.

Ukraine has launched its own communications satellite – it will become the foundation of an independent network to replace foreign systems27.10.26, 23:03 • 15607 views

Stepan Haftko

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