Ukraine offers Northern European countries to arm and train a battalion of Ukrainian Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

Northern European countries have been invited to join the Northern Brigade project, which will allow countries to train and arm a Ukrainian battalion. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Northern European states were invited to join the Northern Brigade project during a recent visit to Norway by Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration. Under the initiative, each Nordic country has the opportunity to train and arm a Ukrainian battalion - the Ministry of Defense reported.

It is noted that the Ukrainian delegation invited Norway to join the Nordic Brigade project, and during the Nordic Defense Industry Seminar, Balanutsa called on the arms directors of Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden to bilateral cooperation and investment in the Ukrainian defense industry.

By joining the Northern Brigade project, defense companies and Nordic countries will have the opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of Nordic defense products on a real battlefield. Joining forces for a common victory - Balanutsa said.

Recall

