Ukraine may lose equipment for energy system restoration after 2-3 strikes - expert
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, stated that Ukraine may not have enough equipment to restore the energy system after several Russian strikes. He noted that there are currently no resources for massive restoration of reserves.
Ukraine may run out of equipment to restore its energy system if Russia continues to launch attacks. This was stated by Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, at Media Center Ukraine, as reported by UNN.
Details
Currently, Ukraine imports electricity, but it does not help stabilize the situation in certain regions.
There are virtually no reserves. We may run out of equipment to restore the energy system if Russia launches another 2-3 strikes.
He added that he sees no resources or sources of money for a massive restoration of the energy system's reserves.
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is preparing a number of decisions on the redistribution of consumption and the direction of electricity to household consumers.