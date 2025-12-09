Ukraine may lose equipment for energy system restoration after 2-3 strikes - expert

ukenru
03:34 PM • 872 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 2288 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 11939 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 19875 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 40937 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 27301 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30052 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40164 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 33953 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 35392 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 19907 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 18307 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to MinskDecember 9, 09:24 AM • 16211 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known09:55 AM • 17474 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 14760 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 872 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 14805 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 40937 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 16085 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 58826 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 18407 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 25604 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 62299 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 67913 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 77979 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Brent Crude
The Diplomat

Ukraine may lose equipment for energy system restoration after 2-3 strikes - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, stated that Ukraine may not have enough equipment to restore the energy system after several Russian strikes. He noted that there are currently no resources for massive restoration of reserves.

Ukraine may lose equipment for energy system restoration after 2-3 strikes - expert

Ukraine may run out of equipment to restore its energy system if Russia continues to launch attacks. This was stated by Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, at Media Center Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, Ukraine imports electricity, but it does not help stabilize the situation in certain regions.

There are virtually no reserves. We may run out of equipment to restore the energy system if Russia launches another 2-3 strikes.

 - Kharchenko stated.

He added that he sees no resources or sources of money for a massive restoration of the energy system's reserves.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is preparing a number of decisions on the redistribution of consumption and the direction of electricity to household consumers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine