Ukraine is ready to discuss territorial issues based on the current front line - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Kyiv is ready to discuss territorial issues, but the current front line is the starting position. At the same time, legal recognition of territories occupied by Russia is excluded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the briefing of the Federal Chancellor and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine is ready to discuss territorial issues. But we proceed from the contact line (front – ed.). It is the starting position. And legal recognition of territories occupied by Russia is not discussed - Merz.

He also emphasized that Kyiv must receive reliable security guarantees and assured that Trump shares this view. Merz stressed that the conversation with the American leader was very constructive and exhaustive and "they agreed that immediately after the meeting with Putin, he would inform Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and then European heads of state."

There is hope for a breakthrough, there is hope for peace in Ukraine. From Europe, everyone is united. And from Germany, I am determined to use every chance at the diplomatic level to end this terrible war – he concluded.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron, after an online meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, said that the US's "desire" during the summit with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska is to achieve a ceasefire.