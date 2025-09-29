$41.480.01
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
01:55 PM • 11999 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 21174 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:33 AM • 26281 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 17473 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 20723 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 13327 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 28590 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48707 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70133 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Ukraine is not sovereign: Orban made a provocative statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims that Ukraine is not sovereign because it is financed by Western countries. He stated that without Western support, Ukraine would disappear.

Ukraine is not sovereign: Orban made a provocative statement

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine is allegedly not a sovereign state. He explained his words by saying that our state is financed by Western countries, writes UNN with reference to Harcosok Oraga.

Details

"Ukraine is not a sovereign state. It is supported by the West. We give it weapons. Ukraine should not behave as if it is sovereign. Ukraine has lost a fifth of its territory in the war with the Russians. Sovereignty ended there. If the West decides not to give a single penny, Ukraine will close down, disappear," Orbán said.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and called for an end to persecution.

"Hungary is a member of NATO and the EU. Ukraine would have long since collapsed without the support of these two organizations. President Zelenskyy, with all due respect, stop persecuting us," Orbán wrote on X.

Donald Trump, during a phone conversation with Viktor Orbán, discussed Hungary's consumption of Russian oil with the Hungarian leader. The country's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó reported that such a conversation took place on Wednesday.

Pavlo Zinchenko

