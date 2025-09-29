Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine is allegedly not a sovereign state. He explained his words by saying that our state is financed by Western countries, writes UNN with reference to Harcosok Oraga.

"Ukraine is not a sovereign state. It is supported by the West. We give it weapons. Ukraine should not behave as if it is sovereign. Ukraine has lost a fifth of its territory in the war with the Russians. Sovereignty ended there. If the West decides not to give a single penny, Ukraine will close down, disappear," Orbán said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and called for an end to persecution.

"Hungary is a member of NATO and the EU. Ukraine would have long since collapsed without the support of these two organizations. President Zelenskyy, with all due respect, stop persecuting us," Orbán wrote on X.

Donald Trump, during a phone conversation with Viktor Orbán, discussed Hungary's consumption of Russian oil with the Hungarian leader. The country's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó reported that such a conversation took place on Wednesday.