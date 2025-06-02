$41.530.00
ukenru
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 10388 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 20816 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 40396 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 75670 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 127273 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 143920 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 198979 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 211423 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 121609 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291611 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine is convinced that all key issues can only be resolved at the level of leaders - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

Following the negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine believes that a meeting of leaders is necessary to resolve key issues. It also submitted a list of children for return and awaits a response.

Ukraine is convinced that all key issues can only be resolved at the level of leaders - Umerov

The Ukrainian side, following the results of the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, is convinced that all key issues can be resolved only at the level of leaders. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov in Istanbul during a press conference following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

Another item on the agenda was a meeting of leaders. We are firmly convinced that all key issues can be resolved only at the level of leaders. A meeting between the leaders may involve other leaders, such as the President of the United States.

- said Umerov.

He noted that Ukraine believes that further work between the delegations makes sense if it is aimed at preparing a meeting of leaders.

Supplement

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul on June 2, and lasted more than an hour.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that a new large-scale exchange of prisoners is being prepared.

Umerov confirmed: Ukraine and Russia agreed on a new exchange, focusing on the seriously wounded, young people02.06.25, 16:49 • 2082 views

The Ukrainian side also reported that Ukraine handed over a list of children for return and is waiting for a response at the talks in Istanbul.

The negotiations were scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., but their start became known more than an hour and a half later than planned.

Ukraine had previously submitted a document with ceasefire conditions to the Russian Federation, but Moscow, in turn, did not provide feedback and showed a "memorandum" only during the meeting.

Russia only handed over its memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation today during the negotiations - Umerov02.06.25, 16:56 • 1448 views

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian talks in more than three years took place in Istanbul. In particular, an agreement was reached on the exchange of "1000 for 1000", which lasted in three stages and ended on May 25.

Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul agreed on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers - Umerov02.06.25, 17:13 • 1162 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
