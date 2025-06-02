Ukraine is convinced that all key issues can only be resolved at the level of leaders - Umerov

The Ukrainian side, following the results of the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, is convinced that all key issues can be resolved only at the level of leaders. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov in Istanbul during a press conference following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

Another item on the agenda was a meeting of leaders. We are firmly convinced that all key issues can be resolved only at the level of leaders. A meeting between the leaders may involve other leaders, such as the President of the United States. - said Umerov.

He noted that Ukraine believes that further work between the delegations makes sense if it is aimed at preparing a meeting of leaders.

Supplement

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul on June 2, and lasted more than an hour.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that a new large-scale exchange of prisoners is being prepared.

Umerov confirmed: Ukraine and Russia agreed on a new exchange, focusing on the seriously wounded, young people

The Ukrainian side also reported that Ukraine handed over a list of children for return and is waiting for a response at the talks in Istanbul.

The negotiations were scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., but their start became known more than an hour and a half later than planned.

Ukraine had previously submitted a document with ceasefire conditions to the Russian Federation, but Moscow, in turn, did not provide feedback and showed a "memorandum" only during the meeting.

Russia only handed over its memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation today during the negotiations - Umerov

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian talks in more than three years took place in Istanbul. In particular, an agreement was reached on the exchange of "1000 for 1000", which lasted in three stages and ended on May 25.

Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul agreed on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers - Umerov