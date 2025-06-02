Umerov confirmed: Ukraine and Russia agreed on a new exchange, focusing on the seriously wounded and young people

Today, June 2, at the negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to carry out an exchange - focusing on the seriously wounded, young people. This was announced to journalists by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustam Umerov after the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, writes UNN.

We have agreed on exchanges, we will announce the details soon. We are focusing on the seriously wounded. The focus is on young people. Also - the exchange of bodies of the dead. We will announce the details later - the Minister of Defense told reporters.

Addition

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul on June 2 ended, it lasted more than an hour.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the negotiations in Istanbul have ended, and, according to him, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners is being prepared.

The Ukrainian side also reported that at the negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine handed over to the Russian Federation a list of children for return and is waiting for a response.

The negotiations were scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., however, their start became known more than an hour and a half later than planned.

Ukraine had previously submitted to the Russian Federation a document with the terms of the ceasefire, the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and was going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting.

On May 16, Istanbul hosted the first direct Ukrainian-Russian talks in more than three years. In particular, an agreement was reached on the exchange of "1000 for 1000", which lasted in three stages and ended on May 25.