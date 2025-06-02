Russia only handed over its memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation today during the negotiations - Umerov

Only today, during the negotiations of delegations in Istanbul, Russia handed over to Ukraine its "memorandum" on a ceasefire. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, during a press conference following the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, reports UNN.

Only during today's discussions did the Russians hand over their document to our delegation. Our teams will have a week to study the documents, after which we will be able to coordinate further steps. - said Umerov.

Supplement

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the Chiragan Palace in Istanbul on June 2 ended, it lasted more than an hour.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the negotiations in Istanbul have ended, and, according to him, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners is being prepared.

The Ukrainian side also reported that Ukraine at the talks in Istanbul handed over to the Russian Federation a list of children for return and is waiting for an answer.

According to Umerov, also at the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to carry out an exchange - focusing on the seriously wounded, young people.

The negotiations were to begin at 1 p.m., however, their start became known more than an hour and a half later than planned.

Ukraine had previously handed over to the Russian Federation a document with the terms of the ceasefire, the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and was going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting.

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian talks in more than three years took place in Istanbul. In particular, an agreement was reached on the "1000 for 1000" exchange, which lasted in three stages and ended on May 25.