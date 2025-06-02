Russia only handed over its memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation today during the negotiations - Umerov

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"
01:22 PM • 15800 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:07 PM • 24629 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 47336 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 113728 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 136481 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 193905 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 209694 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 120927 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277188 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192149 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.2m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 142283 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

June 2, 06:58 AM • 54649 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

June 2, 07:10 AM • 37635 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 64675 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 50568 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 47336 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277188 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 322247 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 335484 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 340726 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 65579 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 112040 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192149 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 133908 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 164595 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Russia only handed over its memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation today during the negotiations - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

The Russian Federation has handed over a memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation. This was announced by Rustem Umerov, noting that it happened today during negotiations.

Russia only handed over its memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation today during the negotiations - Umerov

Only today, during the negotiations of delegations in Istanbul, Russia handed over to Ukraine its "memorandum" on a ceasefire. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, during a press conference following the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, reports UNN.

Only during today's discussions did the Russians hand over their document to our delegation. Our teams will have a week to study the documents, after which we will be able to coordinate further steps.

- said Umerov.

Supplement

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the Chiragan Palace in Istanbul on June 2 ended, it lasted more than an hour.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the negotiations in Istanbul have ended, and, according to him, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners is being prepared.

The Ukrainian side also reported that Ukraine at the talks in Istanbul handed over to the Russian Federation a list of children for return and is waiting for an answer.

According to Umerov, also at the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to carry out an exchange - focusing on the seriously wounded, young people.

The negotiations were to begin at 1 p.m., however, their start became known more than an hour and a half later than planned.

Ukraine had previously handed over to the Russian Federation a document with the terms of the ceasefire, the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and was going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting.

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian talks in more than three years took place in Istanbul. In particular, an agreement was reached on the "1000 for 1000" exchange, which lasted in three stages and ended on May 25.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9