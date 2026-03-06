$43.810.09
Ukraine informed EU diplomats about the detention of Ukrainian cash collectors in Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine held a briefing for EU and US diplomats, clarifying the situation with the detention of seven Oschadbank cash collectors in Hungary. The Ukrainian side refutes Hungary's accusations and calls on the EU to facilitate the release of its citizens.

Ukraine informed EU diplomats about the detention of Ukrainian cash collectors in Hungary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine held a briefing for EU diplomats and a representative of the US Embassy regarding the situation with the unlawful detention of Ukrainian cash collectors in Hungary. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Dmytro Oliynyk, and Chairman of the Board of JSC "Oschadbank" Yuriy Katsion.

During the briefing, foreign diplomats were informed about the details of the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens – employees of "Oschadbank" who were transporting foreign currency valuables from Austria to Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the transportation of cash and bank metals took place in compliance with international law, EU customs legislation, and bilateral agreements.

It is noted that the cargo had all the necessary documents confirming its legal origin and purpose. The Ukrainian side also provided diplomats with facts refuting the accusations made by the Hungarian side.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yevhen Perebyinis emphasized during the briefing the unacceptability of Hungary's actions, which, according to the Ukrainian side, have the character of political pressure.

He also called on diplomats to convey information about the situation to the European Commission and the governments of EU member states to facilitate the speedy release of Ukrainian citizens.

Hungarian diplomat summoned to MFA for explanations regarding the seizure of cash collectors06.03.26, 19:21 • 1034 views

Context

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two armored cash collection vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian law enforcement agencies in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement regarding the seizure of Oschadbank's cash collection vehicles and the illegal detention of cash collection crew members in Hungary, stating that it "demands from the Hungarian authorities the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens and an official explanation of the reasons for their detention, as well as information on the whereabouts of the cash collection vehicles and the corresponding cargo."

As of the morning of March 6, Hungary still had not granted Ukrainian consuls access to the seven citizens captured in Budapest. Ukraine demands their immediate release and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy sent a team to Budapest to clarify the situation with the captured cash collection crews and Oschadbank vehicles. Ukraine demands explanations from Hungary regarding the detention.

In Hungary, it was stated that Ukrainians with cash collection vehicles were detained in a "money laundering" case. And later, Budapest announced that it had already "expelled" seven Ukrainians detained with cash collection vehicles.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

