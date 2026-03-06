Hungarian diplomat summoned to MFA for explanations regarding the seizure of cash collectors

Today, March 6, the acting temporary chargé d'affaires of the Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine was once again summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to provide explanations regarding the seizure of Ukrainian cash collectors in Hungary. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

On March 6, the acting temporary chargé d'affaires of the Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine was once again summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to provide explanations regarding the circumstances and legal grounds for the detention of employees of the state "Oschadbank" who were performing a trip in two armored vehicles between Austria and Ukraine and were transporting funds and valuables within the framework of regular transfers between state banks - the message says.

It is noted that the Hungarian diplomat was emphasized that the Ukrainian side considers such actions unlawful, demands immediate consular access to the illegally detained citizens of Ukraine and their immediate release, as well as the return of state property.

The taking of hostages and theft of property will not go unanswered. Ukraine reserves the right to take response measures, including initiating sanctions and other restrictive measures against those involved in the abduction of our citizens, and engaging the necessary international legal mechanisms - added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry emphasized that Hungary's attempts to involve our state in its election campaign and internal politics are unacceptable. Ukraine seeks to develop good-neighborly, partnership relations with all neighboring EU and NATO states, and hopes for Hungary's return to a constructive course of cooperation.

Ukraine warned Hungary about possible sanctions over the seizure of Ukrainians and announced the convocation of the foreign diplomatic corps

Context

Oschadbank announced the unjustified detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian security forces in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement regarding the seizure of Oschadbank's armored vehicles and the illegal detention of cash collection team employees in Hungary, stating that it "demands from the Hungarian authorities the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens and an official explanation of the reasons for their detention, as well as information about the location of the armored vehicles and the corresponding cargo."

As of the morning of March 6, Hungary has still not provided Ukrainian consuls with access to the seven citizens captured in Budapest. Ukraine demands their immediate release and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy sent a team to Budapest to clarify the situation with the captured Oschadbank cash collection teams and vehicles. Ukraine demands explanations from Hungary regarding the detention.

In Hungary, they stated that they detained Ukrainians with armored vehicles in a case of "money laundering." And later, Budapest stated that it had already "expelled" seven Ukrainians detained with armored vehicles.