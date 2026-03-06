Ukraine warned Hungary about possible sanctions over the seizure of Ukrainians and announced the convocation of the foreign diplomatic corps

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
01:05 PM • 1132 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 3464 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 4288 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 11458 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
10:48 AM • 12680 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 14949 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 16174 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 15033 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 13589 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 20885 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
61%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missionsPhotoMarch 6, 04:00 AM • 14854 views
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalationPhotoMarch 6, 04:18 AM • 16896 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strikeMarch 6, 04:50 AM • 21037 views
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' case09:52 AM • 9792 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 16614 views
Publications
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 734 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 3494 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 8720 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 16680 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 40375 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 21713 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 19232 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 21463 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 42678 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 49040 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Ukraine warned Hungary about possible sanctions over the seizure of Ukrainians and announced the convocation of the foreign diplomatic corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Ukraine reserves the right to initiate sanctions against those involved in the seizure of Ukrainians in Hungary. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is convening the foreign diplomatic corps to inform them about Hungary's unacceptable actions.

Ukraine warned Hungary about possible sanctions over the seizure of Ukrainians and announced the convocation of the foreign diplomatic corps

Ukraine reserves the right to initiate sanctions against those involved in the seizure of Ukrainians in Hungary and convenes the foreign diplomatic corps, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on Friday in X, writes UNN.

Details

"Political statements by Hungarian officials this morning indicate that the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens in Budapest was part of Hungary's blackmail and election campaign. Orbán's list of demands to Ukraine this morning was particularly telling. This is usually what happens after people are taken hostage: demands are made. We will not tolerate this state banditry," Sybiha emphasized.

All those responsible for the capture and detention of our citizens as hostages will be held accountable. We reserve the right to take appropriate measures, including the imposition of sanctions and other restrictive measures. We once again demand that Hungary stop involving Ukraine in its internal politics and election campaign

- emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Sybiha indicated that "we expect decisive answers from our partners." "We will also gather the foreign diplomatic corps at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to inform them about Hungary's unacceptable actions, refute absurd accusations, and call for support in demanding that the perpetrators be held accountable," the minister noted.

Context

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two armored cash-in-transit vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian security forces in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement regarding the seizure of Oschadbank's cash-in-transit vehicles and the illegal detention of the cash collection team in Hungary, stating that it "demands from the Hungarian authorities the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens and an official explanation for their detention, as well as information on the whereabouts of the cash-in-transit vehicles and the corresponding cargo."

As of the morning of March 6, Hungary has still not granted access to Ukrainian consuls to the seven citizens seized in Budapest. Ukraine demands their immediate release and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi sent a team to Budapest to clarify the situation with the seized cash collection teams and Oschadbank vehicles. Ukraine demands explanations from Hungary regarding the detention.

In Hungary, it was stated that Ukrainians with cash-in-transit vehicles were detained in a "money laundering" case. And later, Budapest announced that it had already "expelled" seven Ukrainians detained with cash-in-transit vehicles.

Proceedings opened in Ukraine over abduction of Ukrainians and Oschadbank car in Hungary06.03.26, 13:59 • 1754 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
Oschadbank
National Bank of Ukraine
European Union
Andriy Pyshnyi
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán