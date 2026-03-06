Ukraine warned Hungary about possible sanctions over the seizure of Ukrainians and announced the convocation of the foreign diplomatic corps

Ukraine reserves the right to initiate sanctions against those involved in the seizure of Ukrainians in Hungary and convenes the foreign diplomatic corps, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on Friday in X, writes UNN.

Details

"Political statements by Hungarian officials this morning indicate that the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens in Budapest was part of Hungary's blackmail and election campaign. Orbán's list of demands to Ukraine this morning was particularly telling. This is usually what happens after people are taken hostage: demands are made. We will not tolerate this state banditry," Sybiha emphasized.

All those responsible for the capture and detention of our citizens as hostages will be held accountable. We reserve the right to take appropriate measures, including the imposition of sanctions and other restrictive measures. We once again demand that Hungary stop involving Ukraine in its internal politics and election campaign - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Sybiha indicated that "we expect decisive answers from our partners." "We will also gather the foreign diplomatic corps at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to inform them about Hungary's unacceptable actions, refute absurd accusations, and call for support in demanding that the perpetrators be held accountable," the minister noted.

Context

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two armored cash-in-transit vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian security forces in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement regarding the seizure of Oschadbank's cash-in-transit vehicles and the illegal detention of the cash collection team in Hungary, stating that it "demands from the Hungarian authorities the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens and an official explanation for their detention, as well as information on the whereabouts of the cash-in-transit vehicles and the corresponding cargo."

As of the morning of March 6, Hungary has still not granted access to Ukrainian consuls to the seven citizens seized in Budapest. Ukraine demands their immediate release and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi sent a team to Budapest to clarify the situation with the seized cash collection teams and Oschadbank vehicles. Ukraine demands explanations from Hungary regarding the detention.

In Hungary, it was stated that Ukrainians with cash-in-transit vehicles were detained in a "money laundering" case. And later, Budapest announced that it had already "expelled" seven Ukrainians detained with cash-in-transit vehicles.

