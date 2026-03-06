$43.810.09
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 7510 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 6152 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 12397 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
10:48 AM • 13515 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 15554 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 16684 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 15276 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 13756 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 21020 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Proceedings opened in Ukraine over abduction of Ukrainians and Oschadbank car in Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1948 views

The National Police of Ukraine has initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and a service vehicle belonging to JSC "Oschadbank" on the territory of Hungary. Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under articles concerning unlawful deprivation of liberty and hostage-taking.

Proceedings opened in Ukraine over abduction of Ukrainians and Oschadbank car in Hungary

Criminal proceedings have been opened in Ukraine regarding the abduction of Ukrainians and an Oschadbank car in Hungary, the National Police reported, according to UNN.

The National Police of Ukraine has initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and a service vehicle of JSC "Oschadbank" on the territory of Hungary.

- the police reported.

As noted, information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal deprivation of liberty or abduction of a person) and Article 147 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hostage-taking).

"Police officers of the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police of Ukraine have officially contacted Europol, the Hungarian tax and customs service, and the police, and are coordinating actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident. Investigative actions are ongoing," the statement said.

Julia Shramko

