Proceedings opened in Ukraine over abduction of Ukrainians and Oschadbank car in Hungary

The National Police of Ukraine has initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and a service vehicle of JSC "Oschadbank" on the territory of Hungary. - the police reported.

As noted, information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal deprivation of liberty or abduction of a person) and Article 147 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hostage-taking).

"Police officers of the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police of Ukraine have officially contacted Europol, the Hungarian tax and customs service, and the police, and are coordinating actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident. Investigative actions are ongoing," the statement said.

