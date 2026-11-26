Ukraine has received $450 million from the World Bank under guarantees from the government of Japan. The funds were provided through two programs — RISE, aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses, and SURGE, which envisages improving the management of the country’s recovery and reconstruction processes. This was reported by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, $225 million was provided under the RISE program. Of this amount, $190 million is a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development under guarantees from the government of Japan, while another $35 million is a loan from the International Development Association.

The World Bank confirmed that Ukraine had achieved the program’s designated targets. In particular, 20,000 entrepreneurs and businesses received financing and/or services under modernized state business-support programs. One hundred thousand applications were submitted through the "ePermit" system. In addition, representatives of 500 companies completed capacity-building programs on product standards harmonized with EU requirements.

The RISE program is aimed at strengthening state support for small and medium-sized businesses and expanding Ukrainian enterprises’ access to international markets.

Ukraine received another $225 million under the SURGE program. It envisages creating institutional foundations for implementing and financing climate-oriented recovery of the country.

In particular, the program covers improving public investment management and strengthening the capacity of national and local authorities to plan and implement recovery projects.

Both programs operate on a results-based financing principle: funds are provided after the achievement of designated targets has been confirmed.

Serhii Koretskyi thanked the government of Japan and the World Bank Group for supporting Ukraine.

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