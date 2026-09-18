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Ukraine has opened a new border crossing with Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The government has opened the Bila Tserkva–Sighetu Marmației border crossing in Zakarpattia. It will operate around the clock for vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tonnes.

Ukraine has opened a new border crossing with Romania

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to launch a new road border crossing with Romania, "Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației," in Zakarpattia region. This is stated in government resolution No. 1130, reports UNN.

Details

To open the international border crossing point for road traffic, "Bila Tserkva - Sighetu Marmației," using temporary infrastructure to facilitate the passage of passenger vehicles with a maximum permissible weight of up to 3.5 tonnes, with a permanent operating regime and round-the-clock working hours

- the resolution states.

Until construction of the border crossing point is completed, it will operate within the framework of the construction project "Construction of an international border crossing point on the Ukrainian-Romanian state border between the settlements of Bila Tserkva (Ukraine) and Sighetu Marmației (Romania), with access roads to the road border bridge in Zakarpattia region."

The Administration of the State Border Guard Service and the State Customs Service have been instructed to ensure the operation of the relevant units of those services at the international border crossing point "Bila Tserkva - Sighetu Marmației."

We remind you

Ukraine and Romania discussed the construction of a bridge across the Danube between Orlivka and Isaccea, which could become an important transport corridor between Ukraine and the European Union.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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