Ukraine fulfills all EU recommendations, so there should be no claims from Hungary - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine fulfills all EU recommendations, therefore he sees no grounds for claims from Hungary. At the same time, he is ready for dialogue and a meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to discuss all issues that cause dissatisfaction in Budapest. Zelenskyy stated this at a briefing in Uzhhorod with European President António Costa, writes UNN.

Details

Vice Prime Minister Kachka, who is in the hall, was recently in Hungary, which indicates that there are contacts between the teams in any case. Unfortunately, we state that it is Hungary that is blocking this process (Ukraine's accession to the EU - ed.), but we say that from our side, no one has stopped steps towards it. Legally and factually, we have done everything that the European Union advised us, so I see no reason for any accusations from the Hungarian side - Zelenskyy stated.

The guarantor emphasized his readiness for constructive dialogue and announced that he is ready to meet with Prime Minister Orbán to find out what else Hungary's dissatisfaction consists of and how it can be resolved.

The President also said that Hungary had blocked the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, which he also informed former US President Donald Trump about. The latter assured that the US would work to unblock this process.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized the problem of European countries, particularly Hungary and Slovakia, purchasing Russian oil and gas. According to him, EU representatives, together with the US, will discuss ways to block all channels for purchasing these energy carriers to avoid financing the war in Ukraine.

Recall

During the same briefing, the President announced a plan for security guarantees with partners, which includes air and sea defense. After the war, Ukraine's army will be rearmed and modernized.

Later, Zelenskyy stated that Russia had finally realized the importance of Ukraine's EU membership, although it took too long. He also criticized some European countries, particularly Hungary, for continuing to purchase Russian energy resources.