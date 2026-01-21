Ukraine faces an unexpected problem: tuberculosis is changing its form - Public Health Center

Photo: pixabay

Currently, there is no increase in tuberculosis incidence in Ukraine, which was predicted due to the war, but there are cases of extrapulmonary tuberculosis. This was reported by Volodymyr Kurpita, Director General of the Public Health Center (PHC), in an interview on the YouTube channel "Doctor Bulavinova," according to UNN.

At the same time, according to him, antibiotic resistance is rapidly increasing in Ukraine. He added that Ukrainians live in war and face daily risks associated with infrastructure destruction.

The state needs to generally think about how to combat this, considering that all modern strategies related to reducing hospital-acquired infections through improper antibiotic use require significant human resources, which we physically lack. Therefore, we need to look for innovations and new approaches. - he stated.

As of January 1, changes to the Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations came into force in Ukraine, aligning it with European standards. The document includes 11 mandatory free vaccinations.