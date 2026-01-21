$43.180.08
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 9986 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 17560 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 14217 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 17370 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
January 20, 08:12 PM • 36573 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 55824 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 48245 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 79363 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 41096 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
Ukraine faces an unexpected problem: tuberculosis is changing its form - Public Health Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

In Ukraine, there is no increase in the incidence of tuberculosis, but extrapulmonary tuberculosis is spreading. Antibiotic resistance is also rapidly increasing.

Ukraine faces an unexpected problem: tuberculosis is changing its form - Public Health Center
Photo: pixabay

Currently, there is no increase in tuberculosis incidence in Ukraine, which was predicted due to the war, but there are cases of extrapulmonary tuberculosis. This was reported by Volodymyr Kurpita, Director General of the Public Health Center (PHC), in an interview on the YouTube channel "Doctor Bulavinova," according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to him, antibiotic resistance is rapidly increasing in Ukraine. He added that Ukrainians live in war and face daily risks associated with infrastructure destruction.

The state needs to generally think about how to combat this, considering that all modern strategies related to reducing hospital-acquired infections through improper antibiotic use require significant human resources, which we physically lack. Therefore, we need to look for innovations and new approaches.

- he stated.

Recall

As of January 1, changes to the Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations came into force in Ukraine, aligning it with European standards. The document includes 11 mandatory free vaccinations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

