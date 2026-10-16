Ukraine expects Gripen fighter jets to be delivered soon – Zelenskyy

Ulf Kristersson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

In Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson and emphasized that Ukraine expects the delivery of Gripen fighter jets in the near future, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

Details

The Head of State thanked the people of Sweden, the government, and Ulf Kristersson personally for supporting Ukraine and working together for the sake of Europe’s security.

The President separately highlighted the position of the Prime Minister of Sweden that it is important to increase pressure on russia and boost support for Ukraine, not the other way around. According to the Head of State, this should be Europe’s joint response to Russia’s escalation.

The leaders discussed in detail Ukraine’s needs to defend against ongoing attacks, primarily the strengthening of air defense. The Head of State thanked Sweden for the agreements concerning Gripen. Ukraine expects the delivery of these fighter jets in the near future; they will supplement the F-16 aircraft, in particular, in shooting down jet-powered "Shaheds" — the Office of the President said in a statement.

Particular attention during the meeting was devoted to Ukraine’s path to membership in the European Union and support for the energy sector in preparation for the winter period.

Ukraine expects an additional 10 F-16 fighter jets from Belgium by the end of the year — Zelenskyy