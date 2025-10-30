On the eve of the meeting between White House chief Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's expectations from this meeting. In particular, it is about China stopping the purchase of Russian energy carriers, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, writes UNN.

A meeting between the two leaders (Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. – ed.) took place. It is of great importance for further peace efforts. President Zelenskyy, on the eve of this meeting, voiced our expectations, in particular, that the Chinese side would stop buying energy carriers from Russia. It is obvious that the sale of energy carriers is a special source for financing the Russian military machine to continue Russian aggression. - Sybiha said.

The Foreign Minister added that China has enough opportunities to influence Russia and can play a more active role in the peace process.

Undoubtedly, China can play a more active role. Undoubtedly, China has sufficient tools to influence Russia. - Sybiha emphasized.

The Center for Countering Disinformation stated that the signing of a one-year trade agreement on rare earth metals and tariff reductions by US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping indicates a "joint end to the war in Ukraine."

China and the United States "reached a consensus" on "important economic and trade issues" after a meeting between leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, according to a statement from the PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs.