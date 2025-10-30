$42.080.01
Ukraine expects China to refuse to buy Russian energy carriers - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

Ukraine expects China to stop buying Russian energy carriers, as their sale finances Russia's military aggression. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that China has sufficient opportunities to influence Russia and can play a more active role in the peace process.

Ukraine expects China to refuse to buy Russian energy carriers - MFA

On the eve of the meeting between White House chief Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's expectations from this meeting. In particular, it is about China stopping the purchase of Russian energy carriers, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, writes UNN.

Details

A meeting between the two leaders (Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. – ed.) took place. It is of great importance for further peace efforts. President Zelenskyy, on the eve of this meeting, voiced our expectations, in particular, that the Chinese side would stop buying energy carriers from Russia. It is obvious that the sale of energy carriers is a special source for financing the Russian military machine to continue Russian aggression.

- Sybiha said.

China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine30.10.25, 10:02 • 17591 view

The Foreign Minister added that China has enough opportunities to influence Russia and can play a more active role in the peace process.

Undoubtedly, China can play a more active role. Undoubtedly, China has sufficient tools to influence Russia.

- Sybiha emphasized.

Addition

The Center for Countering Disinformation stated that the signing of a one-year trade agreement on rare earth metals and tariff reductions by US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping indicates a "joint end to the war in Ukraine."

China and the United States "reached a consensus" on "important economic and trade issues" after a meeting between leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, according to a statement from the PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine