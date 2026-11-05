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Ukraine did not receive $16 billion from the United States under previous agreements — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Ukraine did not receive $16 billion in U.S. aid under previous agreements. Zelenskyy expects new opportunities after the elections.

Ukraine did not receive $16 billion from the United States under previous agreements — Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had not received $16 billion in aid from the United States under previous agreements, but the chances of receiving assistance could increase after the U.S. elections. Zelenskyy said this on the air of the national telethon, UNN reports. 

Ukraine needs to move toward a new political infrastructure in the United States. We need to move quickly. We need to unite the bipartisan support that we have. Understanding the redistribution of forces, we need to build the dialogue properly. Now our chances of receiving additional assistance from the United States may increase 

- Zelenskyy said. 

He noted that Ukraine has no other choice but to strengthen itself, at least for as long as the war continues. 

And therefore, we need to work on a package from the United States. We need to raise the issue that, under previous agreements and decisions, $16 billion was halted and not provided to Ukraine. We are grateful for everything that has been given, but at the very least, Ukraine must fight for this money 

- Zelenskyy added. 

We remind you 

For the first time since the U.S. midterm elections, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Democrats' victory and its potential impact on Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. In an interview with ZDF, the Head of State expressed hope for greater support for Ukraine, which could become something "positive that would influence Putin."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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