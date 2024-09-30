Ukraine counts on Hungary's support on its way to EU membership

Ukraine counts on Hungary's support on its path to EU membership. In particular, the support for the opening of negotiating clusters in parallel. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Szijjarto, UNN reports.

For Ukraine, one of its key priorities is integration into the EU. The opening of accession negotiations was an important step in this context. We count on Hungary's continued support on this path, both during the current EU presidency and in the future. In particular, in support of the opening of negotiating clusters in parallel - Sibiga said.

He also said that during the talks they also coordinated the next steps in the development of border infrastructure, which will help to establish trade and economic relations between our countries.

"In this context, we agreed to hold a regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission by the end of this year. We continue to work actively on the development of the legal framework that will help strengthen cooperation and create new opportunities for interaction in areas of common interest," Sibiga said.

Sibiga expressed his gratitude to the Hungarian partners for their mutual commitment to constructive dialogue and the development of a pragmatic and predictable neighborhood policy.

Orban consolidates far-right in EU, threatens unity on Ukraine - Politico

Addendum

Bloomberg cited sources as sayingthat Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban suggested at the NATO summit in Washington that Ukraine should not join NATO.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called on his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto to jointly counter Russian disinformation and hybrid influences that have been trying to pit the Ukrainian and Hungarian peoples against each other for more than a decade.