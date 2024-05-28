ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ukraine condemns DPRK's attempt to launch reconnaissance satellite - MFA

Ukraine condemns DPRK's attempt to launch reconnaissance satellite - MFA

Ukraine strongly condemns North Korea's attempt to launch a reconnaissance satellite, which violates international law and UN resolutions, and calls for increased pressure on Pyongyang to ensure stability and security.

Ukraine is concerned about another attempt by the DPRK to launch a launch vehicle with a reconnaissance satellite on board. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine is deeply concerned about another attempt by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to launch a carrier rocket with a reconnaissance satellite on board. We strongly condemn Pyongyang's repeated violations of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions

- said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The ministry emphasizes that such actions, as well as the North Korean regime's provision of military assistance to Russia in the war against Ukraine, could worsen the security situation in the region and in the world. 

Ukraine calls for increased pressure from the international community on Pyongyang to comply with international law and ensure stability and security on the Korean Peninsula.

Recall

North Korea says its attempt to launch a new military reconnaissance satellite on May 27 failed. It is known that the device exploded shortly after launch.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

