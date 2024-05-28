Ukraine condemns DPRK's attempt to launch reconnaissance satellite - MFA
Ukraine strongly condemns North Korea's attempt to launch a reconnaissance satellite, which violates international law and UN resolutions, and calls for increased pressure on Pyongyang to ensure stability and security.
Ukraine is concerned about another attempt by the DPRK to launch a launch vehicle with a reconnaissance satellite on board. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Ukraine is deeply concerned about another attempt by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to launch a carrier rocket with a reconnaissance satellite on board. We strongly condemn Pyongyang's repeated violations of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions
The ministry emphasizes that such actions, as well as the North Korean regime's provision of military assistance to Russia in the war against Ukraine, could worsen the security situation in the region and in the world.
Ukraine calls for increased pressure from the international community on Pyongyang to comply with international law and ensure stability and security on the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea says its attempt to launch a new military reconnaissance satellite on May 27 failed. It is known that the device exploded shortly after launch.
