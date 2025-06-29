Ukraine competes for the title of Golden European League 2025 in volleyball

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 2024 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 46278 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 72789 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 42625 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 67550 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 130247 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 159098 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 86368 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 217241 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57936 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.8m/s
60%
746mm
Popular news
Enemy attack on Lviv region: critical infrastructure targetedJune 29, 03:34 AM • 18660 views
A lavender field has bloomed in the Desnianskyi district of KyivJune 29, 04:41 AM • 15445 views
Enemy attack on Lviv region: part of Drohobych without electricity07:19 AM • 7812 views
US Senate backed Trump's tax law. Elon Musk criticized it07:28 AM • 14608 views
Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces answered whether the Defense Forces are withdrawing from Kamyanske08:36 AM • 6590 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 46275 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 159097 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 157189 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 217240 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 151369 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every day11:06 AM • 258 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood Bowl09:35 AM • 1436 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 72786 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 27428 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 37319 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Ukraine competes for the title of Golden European League 2025 in volleyball

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

The Ukrainian women's volleyball team will play in the Golden European League 2025 final against Hungary on Sunday, June 29. The Ukrainians defeated Sweden 3:0 in the semi-finals, taking revenge for their loss in the group stage.

Ukraine competes for the title of Golden European League 2025 in volleyball

On the eve, the Ukrainians defeated the Swedish team in the semi-finals of the Golden European League in volleyball. The decisive game with Hungary is on Sunday, June 29. The game starts at 8:00 PM Kyiv time.

UNN writes with reference to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian women's volleyball team confidently defeated Sweden and advanced to the final of the Golden European League-2025!

Ukraine – Sweden – 3:0 (25:19, 25:20, 25:18)

In the semi-final match, the Ukrainians took a convincing revenge on the current champions – the Swedish national team, defeating their opponents with a score of 3:0.

- informs the NOC.

The confrontation became a symbolic continuation of the group stage, where the "blue-yellows" suffered their only defeat precisely from Sweden (0:3), but in the knockout match they demonstrated strength and coherence.

In the decisive match of the tournament, Ukraine will meet the team of Hungary. The Hungarian national team won against Romania with a score of 3:2 in the second semi-final.

For Ukraine, this is the third final in history in the Golden European League. Ukraine won the Golden European League in 2017 and 2023.

Recall

Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan won gold at the European Team Championship in Madrid, setting a personal record in hammer throwing of 81.66 m.

Ukrainian legionnaire of "Arsenal" Oleksandr Zinchenko is preparing for a transfer, as the club plans to sell him. Among the interested clubs are "Milan", "Fulham" and "West Ham", as well as "Ajax" and "Borussia" Dortmund.

Ukrainian swimmers won silver medals at the new U23 European Championship27.06.25, 12:59 • 1694 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Sweden
Romania
Hungary
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9