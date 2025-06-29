Ukraine competes for the title of Golden European League 2025 in volleyball

On the eve, the Ukrainians defeated the Swedish team in the semi-finals of the Golden European League in volleyball. The decisive game with Hungary is on Sunday, June 29. The game starts at 8:00 PM Kyiv time.

UNN writes with reference to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian women's volleyball team confidently defeated Sweden and advanced to the final of the Golden European League-2025!

Ukraine – Sweden – 3:0 (25:19, 25:20, 25:18)

In the semi-final match, the Ukrainians took a convincing revenge on the current champions – the Swedish national team, defeating their opponents with a score of 3:0. - informs the NOC.

The confrontation became a symbolic continuation of the group stage, where the "blue-yellows" suffered their only defeat precisely from Sweden (0:3), but in the knockout match they demonstrated strength and coherence.

In the decisive match of the tournament, Ukraine will meet the team of Hungary. The Hungarian national team won against Romania with a score of 3:2 in the second semi-final.

For Ukraine, this is the third final in history in the Golden European League. Ukraine won the Golden European League in 2017 and 2023.

