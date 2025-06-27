Ukrainian swimmers won silver medals at the new U23 European Championship

The European Under-23 Championship is only the second in history, according to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine. Two Ukrainian athletes won silver medals on the first day of the competition, reports UNN.

Details

The European Swimming Championship for U23 athletes has started in Šamorín, Slovakia!

Eight Ukrainian swimmers are taking part in the continental championship. The competition is held only for the second time in history — the first U23 European Championship took place in 2023. At that time, Vladyslav Bukhov and Maksym Ovchinnikov won Ukraine's debut awards.

On the first day of this year's European Championship, representatives of the "blue and yellow" team climbed the podium twice:

Oleksandr Zheltyakov — silver medalist in the 200m backstroke;

Volodymyr Lisovets — silver medalist in the 50m breaststroke

The competition will last until June 28, writes the NOC.

Recall

Ukrainian women again refused a joint photo with "neutral" athletes at the Artistic Swimming World Cup in Soma Bay (Egypt).

Ukrainian swimmers won two silver medals at the second stage of the FINA Champions League in Budapest.

Ukrainian swimmers Shengur and Trusov win gold and silver at the 2024 Paralympics