Ukrainian swimmers Shengur and Trusov win gold and silver at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian swimmers Yuriy Shengur and Andriy Trusov won a double podium in the 100-meter backstroke in class S7. The athletes won gold and silver respectively. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne. Sport.

At the 2024 Paralympics, Ukraine was represented by three swimmers in the 100-meter backstroke: 24-year-old Andrii Trusov, 30-year-old Yevhenii Bohodaiko and 21-year-old Yurii Shengur. All three Ukrainians have already taken part in the Paris 2024 swims.

Shengur qualified for the final from first place with a time of 1.09.32 minutes. Trusov was fourth in the qualifiers, and Bohodayko took seventh place overall.

In the decisive swim, Yuriy was unable to improve his result, finishing in 1:09.51 minutes, but it was enough to win his debut Paralympic gold medal.

Instead, Trusov improved his time by more than 4 seconds and won silver.

In the first 50 meters of the final, Bohodayko was in third place, but he was unable to hold his position and finished sixth in the standings.

As a result , the podium in the 100-meter backstroke in the S7 class looks like this:

Yuriy Shengur (Ukraine) - 1:09.51 minutes Andriy Trusov (Ukraine) - 1:10.42 Federico Bicelli (Italy) - 1:12.23

6. Yevhen Bohodayko (Ukraine) - 1:13.89

