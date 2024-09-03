Ukrainian swimmers Shengur and Trusov win gold and silver at the 2024 Paralympics

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129734 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134972 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222385 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165806 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160598 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112730 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198415 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105245 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109853 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106747 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 91531 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 83202 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 52626 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222367 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211341 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198405 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224717 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212337 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 52640 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 83238 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155083 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154034 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157929 views
Actual
Ukrainian swimmers Shengur and Trusov win gold and silver at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian swimmers Shengur and Trusov win gold and silver at the 2024 Paralympics

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 152532 views

Yuriy Shengur and Andriy Trusov won gold and silver medals in the 100m backstroke in the S7 class at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Shengur finished in 1:09.51 and Trusov in 1:10.42.

Ukrainian swimmers Yuriy Shengur and Andriy Trusov won a double podium in the 100-meter backstroke in class S7. The athletes won gold and silver respectively. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne. Sport.

Details

At the 2024 Paralympics, Ukraine was represented by three swimmers in the 100-meter backstroke: 24-year-old Andrii Trusov, 30-year-old Yevhenii Bohodaiko and 21-year-old Yurii Shengur. All three Ukrainians have already taken part in the Paris 2024 swims.

Shengur qualified for the final from first place with a time of 1.09.32 minutes. Trusov was fourth in the qualifiers, and Bohodayko took seventh place overall.

In the decisive swim, Yuriy was unable to improve his result, finishing in 1:09.51 minutes, but it was enough to win his debut Paralympic gold medal.

“Ukraine is proud": Zelensky notes 35 medals of Ukrainian Paralympians and shows video03.09.24, 10:39 • 24045 views

Instead, Trusov improved his time by more than 4 seconds and won silver.

In the first 50 meters of the final, Bohodayko was in third place, but he was unable to hold his position and finished sixth in the standings.

As a result , the podium in the 100-meter backstroke in the S7 class looks like this: 

  1. Yuriy Shengur (Ukraine) - 1:09.51 minutes
  2. Andriy Trusov (Ukraine) - 1:10.42
  3. Federico Bicelli (Italy) - 1:12.23

...

6. Yevhen Bohodayko (Ukraine) - 1:13.89

Recall

Ukrainian Paralympian Oksana Boturchuk won a bronze medal in the 400 meters at the 2024 Paralympic Games. This is her 11th Paralympic medal, which is a record for Ukraine in athletics.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Sports

Contact us about advertising