“Ukraine is proud": Zelensky notes 35 medals of Ukrainian Paralympians and shows video

The Ukrainian national team has already won 35 medals at the Paralympics in Paris! Yesterday our athletes won 8 more awards. These are gold medals for Denys Ostapchenko and Ihor Tsvetov, silver medals for Andriy Trusov and Ilya Yaremenko, bronze medals for Serhiy Palamarchuk, Oleksiy Virchenko, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, and Zoya Ovsiy. Ukraine is proud of its athletes. We continue to support our national team! - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media, sharing videos of the athletes' performances.

