Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129273 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134357 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221322 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165262 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160227 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146032 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112721 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197940 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

“Ukraine is proud": Zelensky notes 35 medals of Ukrainian Paralympians and shows video

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24045 views

Ukraine's national team won 8 new medals at the Paralympics in Paris, bringing its total to 35 medals. President Zelenskyy congratulated the athletes by sharing videos of their performances on social media.

Ukraine's national team has won 8 new awards at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, bringing its total to 35 medals. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the athletes by sharing videos of their performances on social media, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian national team has already won 35 medals at the Paralympics in Paris! Yesterday our athletes won 8 more awards.  These are gold medals for Denys Ostapchenko and Ihor Tsvetov, silver medals for Andriy Trusov and Ilya Yaremenko, bronze medals for Serhiy Palamarchuk, Oleksiy Virchenko, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, and Zoya Ovsiy. Ukraine is proud of its athletes. We continue to support our national team!

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media, sharing videos of the athletes' performances.

Paralympics 2024: swimmer Anton Kol wins first medal for Ukraine29.08.24, 19:41 • 82308 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SportsPoliticsOlympics

