Ukraine calls for a ceasefire: Sybiha announces details of negotiations with key partners

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held joint telephone conversations with colleagues from Great Britain, Germany, Poland, the USA, France and the EU. He reported on the "X" page, reports UNN.

Details

Sybiha informed his colleagues that, according to the Ukrainian military command, Russia is currently ignoring our proposal for a ceasefire and continues to attack along the entire front line.

The Minister also reiterated that Ukraine remains fully committed to peaceful efforts.

All of Ukraine's actions demonstrate a constructive approach. I emphasized President Zelensky's bold decision to express his willingness to meet with Putin on Thursday, as well as the lack of a response from the Russian side so far. – Sybiha said.

He clarified: it was extremely important to start this crucial week with a meaningful conversation in this format about the next steps in promoting peace.

For diplomacy to be effective and give peace a chance, there must be silence on the front. That is why a complete, unconditional and lasting ceasefire for at least 30 days remains critical. We have coordinated further peace efforts in the coming days, as well as sanctions and other steps that can be taken if Russia continues to reject a ceasefire and peace efforts. – Sybiha emphasized.

Let us remind you

The German government, in coordination with European partners, intends to prepare sanctions against Russia if Moscow does not comply with the ceasefire requirements.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11 stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is seriously determined to seriously search for ways to a long-term settlement in Ukraine, and added that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow.