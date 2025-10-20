Ukraine blocked a cocaine smuggling channel from Spain worth UAH 18.5 million

In Ukraine, law enforcement officers stopped a large-scale international channel for cocaine smuggling from Spain. During the special operation, almost three kilograms of drugs worth more than 18.5 million hryvnias were seized. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office and within the framework of a joint operation with the National Police, an organized criminal group was exposed that had established a stable channel for supplying cocaine from the Kingdom of Spain to Ukraine.

Over 18 kg of psychotropics worth 11 million hryvnias: the prosecutor's office exposed drug groups in three regions of Ukraine

According to law enforcement agencies, the group members used one of the popular international logistics companies to disguise drugs as ordinary parcels. This method of transportation allowed them to conceal the cargo even during customs control.

During the special operation, law enforcement officers seized about 3 kg of cocaine with a total value of over UAH 18.5 million. This is approximately three thousand doses that could have entered the "black" market — reported the prosecutor's office.

The investigation established that after illegal importation from Spain, batches of drugs were delivered to Kyiv, where they were to be distributed among local dealers.

Currently, two participants in the criminal scheme have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal acquisition, storage, transportation for the purpose of selling narcotic drugs, committed on a particularly large scale. The court has already chosen a preventive measure for both - detention for 60 days without the right to bail.

The defendants face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Kravchenko: two large drug trafficking networks uncovered, one of them involved children in crimes