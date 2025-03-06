Ukraine and the USA need to discuss how to proceed - NATO Secretary General
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Rutte stated the need to discuss further cooperation between the USA and Ukraine following Zelensky's letter. Polish President Duda called the current situation temporary and urged for calm negotiations.
The USA and Ukraine must discuss how to move forward and how to get out of difficult situations. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a press conference, reports UNN.
It is important for Ukraine to be in a position of strength, especially when peace negotiations take place, whenever they may occur. Therefore, support must continue. The USA and Ukraine must discuss how to work further, how to get out of these difficult situations. A letter from President Zelensky was sent this week. I am very optimistic that the results will be positive. I have an optimistic view of the future
President of Poland Andrzej Duda added that, in his opinion, the situation regarding US-Ukrainian relations is temporary.
"I believe that this is a temporary situation in terms of relations between the USA and Ukraine. I believe that this is a temporary situation related to difficult negotiations. What happened in the Oval Office was an earthquake, and now we are moving away from the earthquake. The situation is already approaching its end. I encourage Zelensky to calmly return to the negotiating table and conduct calm negotiations with the US president regarding future support for Ukraine," - said Duda.
Context
On March 5, The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll reported that the USA had cut off a key intelligence line for notifications during the day, specifically the HIMARS systems are not receiving data for targeting.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed the pause in supplying weapons and intelligence data to Ukraine.
Member of the House Intelligence Committee of the US Congress, Congressman Jim Himes (Democratic Party) called on the White House to immediately end the pause in intelligence sharing between the USA and Ukraine.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson commented on the restrictions of US intelligence for Ukraine, stating that not only the United States provides important intelligence data to Ukraine, but many other countries do as well.