Trump: "Today I received an important letter from Zelensky - Ukraine wants to return to the negotiating table."

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trump: "Today I received an important letter from Zelensky - Ukraine wants to return to the negotiating table."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27754 views

Donald Trump announced a letter from Volodymyr Zelensky expressing Ukraine's readiness to sit down for negotiations. According to Trump, Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement on minerals and seeks a lasting peace.

Trump: "Today I received an important letter from Zelensky - Ukraine wants to return to the negotiating table."

US President Donald Trump stated that he received an important letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which, among other things, indicates that Ukraine is ready to sit down for negotiations and sign a minerals agreement, reports UNN.

Details

"Earlier today I received an important letter from President Zelensky. He says that Ukraine is ready to sit down for negotiations as soon as possible to achieve lasting peace. No one wants peace more than the Ukrainians. My team and I are ready to work under the strong leadership of President Trump to achieve peace. We appreciate how much the US has done to help Ukraine support its sovereignty and independence. According to the minerals agreement and guarantees, Ukraine is ready to sign this at any time. I am grateful for this letter," Trump said.

He added that he received strong signals for peace from Russia.

"Isn't it wonderful? Isn't it beautiful? It's time to end this madness, time to stop the killings, time to stop this senseless war," Trump added.

What is known about the rare earth agreement 

On February 26, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the signing of an agreement with the United States regarding subsoil resources. However, the government did not publish the text of the agreement. It was disseminated by the media.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on February 28 that this agreement is a framework agreement for a future agreement to create an Investment Fund for the development and reconstruction of Ukraine. "Accordingly, this agreement describes the framework for the formation or signing of the next agreement. All subsequent steps after signing involve the creation of a relevant delegation, which will be approved by a government decision, as required by the Law of Ukraine on international treaties. The delegation will receive appropriate directives and further work will take place between the government of Ukraine and the government of the USA regarding the development of the project of this, in fact, agreement on the creation of the Investment Fund for the development and reconstruction of Ukraine. All subsequent steps are clearly outlined in the Law of Ukraine "On international treaties of Ukraine," Shmyhal explained.

The Prime Minister stated that the agreement to create the Investment Fund will be of an international nature. In this regard, it will be approved by the government and also ratified by parliament, and there will be a complete description of how this fund will operate. The agreement between Ukraine and the USA regarding mineral resources will provide for the creation of a fund for the recovery of Ukraine, where 50% will be the contribution of Ukraine.  2

On February 7, Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council at the White House, stated that the US hopes to receive about $20 billion from the agreement with Ukraine on rare earth minerals. 

Statements about the agreement from Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky

According to Trump, the so-called mineral agreement will work as insurance against a future attack from Russia. President Zelensky stated that the final version of the agreement with the USA regarding mineral resources does not make Ukraine a debtor. It does not specify any amount that Ukraine would have to repay to the USA. The Economist, citing sources, reported on February 27 that Zelensky has no intention of signing a second agreement with the United States if it does not include broader security guarantees for Ukraine. 

On March 4, Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sign a framework agreement to create an investment development fund. The document provides for cooperation in the field of mineral resources and the creation of a recovery fund with a 50% contribution from Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
