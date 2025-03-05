Trump: "Today I received an important letter from Zelensky - Ukraine wants to return to the negotiating table."
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced a letter from Volodymyr Zelensky expressing Ukraine's readiness to sit down for negotiations. According to Trump, Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement on minerals and seeks a lasting peace.
US President Donald Trump stated that he received an important letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which, among other things, indicates that Ukraine is ready to sit down for negotiations and sign a minerals agreement, reports UNN.
Details
"Earlier today I received an important letter from President Zelensky. He says that Ukraine is ready to sit down for negotiations as soon as possible to achieve lasting peace. No one wants peace more than the Ukrainians. My team and I are ready to work under the strong leadership of President Trump to achieve peace. We appreciate how much the US has done to help Ukraine support its sovereignty and independence. According to the minerals agreement and guarantees, Ukraine is ready to sign this at any time. I am grateful for this letter," Trump said.
He added that he received strong signals for peace from Russia.
"Isn't it wonderful? Isn't it beautiful? It's time to end this madness, time to stop the killings, time to stop this senseless war," Trump added.
What is known about the rare earth agreement
On February 26, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the signing of an agreement with the United States regarding subsoil resources. However, the government did not publish the text of the agreement. It was disseminated by the media.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on February 28 that this agreement is a framework agreement for a future agreement to create an Investment Fund for the development and reconstruction of Ukraine. "Accordingly, this agreement describes the framework for the formation or signing of the next agreement. All subsequent steps after signing involve the creation of a relevant delegation, which will be approved by a government decision, as required by the Law of Ukraine on international treaties. The delegation will receive appropriate directives and further work will take place between the government of Ukraine and the government of the USA regarding the development of the project of this, in fact, agreement on the creation of the Investment Fund for the development and reconstruction of Ukraine. All subsequent steps are clearly outlined in the Law of Ukraine "On international treaties of Ukraine," Shmyhal explained.
The Prime Minister stated that the agreement to create the Investment Fund will be of an international nature. In this regard, it will be approved by the government and also ratified by parliament, and there will be a complete description of how this fund will operate. The agreement between Ukraine and the USA regarding mineral resources will provide for the creation of a fund for the recovery of Ukraine, where 50% will be the contribution of Ukraine. 2
On February 7, Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council at the White House, stated that the US hopes to receive about $20 billion from the agreement with Ukraine on rare earth minerals.
Statements about the agreement from Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky
According to Trump, the so-called mineral agreement will work as insurance against a future attack from Russia. President Zelensky stated that the final version of the agreement with the USA regarding mineral resources does not make Ukraine a debtor. It does not specify any amount that Ukraine would have to repay to the USA. The Economist, citing sources, reported on February 27 that Zelensky has no intention of signing a second agreement with the United States if it does not include broader security guarantees for Ukraine.
On March 4, Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sign a framework agreement to create an investment development fund. The document provides for cooperation in the field of mineral resources and the creation of a recovery fund with a 50% contribution from Ukraine.