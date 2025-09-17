$41.230.05
September 16, 04:50 PM
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 03:22 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
September 16, 10:07 AM
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
September 16, 09:19 AM
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
September 16, 07:30 AM
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Ukraine and the Czech Republic strengthen cooperation: intergovernmental agreement, investments, and "Industrial Ramstein"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Ukraine and the Czech Republic have agreed to accelerate the signing of an intergovernmental agreement (G2G) to implement Ukraine's reconstruction projects. The Czech Republic has received 188 million euros in credit guarantees for these purposes and plans to begin their implementation in 2026.

Ukraine and the Czech Republic strengthen cooperation: intergovernmental agreement, investments, and "Industrial Ramstein"

Ukraine and the Czech Republic have agreed to accelerate the signing of an intergovernmental agreement (G2G) that will help implement Ukraine's reconstruction projects. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

This was discussed during a meeting between the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, Oleksiy Sobolev, and a Czech delegation led by the Czech government's Commissioner for Ukraine's Reconstruction, Tomáš Kopečný, and the Deputy Minister of Finance of the Czech Republic, Marek Mora.

The parties also discussed expanding cooperation in the fields of industry, investment, energy, water resources management, and waste management.

We are sincerely grateful to the Czech Republic for its consistent support - in particular, for its assistance in humanitarian demining, participation in the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, and for the fact that even in wartime conditions, 220 Czech companies continue to operate in Ukraine. Our goal is to deepen this cooperation through the signing of an intergovernmental agreement and the "Industrial Ramstein" program to support affected enterprises.

- emphasized Oleksiy Sobolev.

It is noted that the G2G agreement between Ukraine and the Czech Republic is an important step towards deepening bilateral cooperation, which will contribute to the implementation of reconstruction projects. The Czech Republic has received 188 million euros in credit guarantees from the European Investment Fund (UIF) for the implementation of reconstruction projects in the private and public sectors, and intends to start their implementation in 2026.

To strengthen financing and insurance, it was proposed to increase the maximum risk coverage limit from the Czech Export Guarantee and Insurance Agency (EGAP) from the current 5 million euros. This will allow for the implementation of large-scale projects in key sectors.

A separate focus is cooperation between the countries within the framework of the "Industrial Ramstein" initiative. Ukraine will provide the Czech Republic with a list of necessary industrial equipment required by enterprises affected by military operations.

- the agency reports.

The parties also agreed to develop a special program with EGAP, which will provide grants to Czech companies for the supply of industrial equipment and production components to Ukraine. The initiative is consistent with Ukraine's new industrial strategy, focused on the restoration and development of domestic production.

In the field of water resources and waste management, the Czech Republic confirmed its readiness to provide financial and expert support. In particular, for the development of river basin management plans, modernization of water monitoring laboratories, and assessment of soil contamination. Cooperation with 20 water utilities throughout Ukraine was discussed.

- the post states.

The Czech side also expressed interest in joint projects in the energy sector using the public-private partnership (PPP) mechanism and concessions for crude oil and gas extraction in Poltava and Lviv regions.

In order to coordinate technical assistance projects and establish close cooperation with Ukrainian partners, it was agreed to open an office of the Czech Development Agency (CDA) in Kyiv in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Czech representatives also confirmed their participation in key international events:

  • UN Conference on Humanitarian Demining in Tokyo (October 22–23, 2025);
    • ReBuild Ukraine 2025 in Warsaw (November 13–14, 2025).

      Investment seminars dedicated to attracting venture capital, particularly in the mining industry, are planned for March-April 2026.

      Czech ammunition initiative under threat: populists promise to stop it16.09.25, 19:41 • 2072 views

