In Berlin, Ukraine and Germany agreed to launch a new joint project in the defense production sector. The defense ministers of the two countries, Yevhenii Khmara and Boris Pistorius, signed an implementation agreement providing for the creation of a joint venture to produce Ukrainian drones. The Ministry of Defense reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The enterprise will operate in Germany. Its main products will be drones for tactical reconnaissance and surveillance.

As early as 2027, the new enterprise plans to produce several thousand Ukrainian UAVs. Germany will finance production, the deployment of the necessary capacities, and further support for the project.

The agreement also provides for the possibility of increasing production volumes and the supply of drones to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara, the new systems will help Ukrainian military personnel conduct reconnaissance more effectively, obtain information about the situation on the battlefield, and plan combat missions.

Ukraine is currently cooperating with various countries on the implementation of 11 joint defense production projects. Following the signing of the new agreement, their number will increase to 12.

Ukraine is implementing six of these projects jointly with Germany.

Ukraine is also developing cooperation with the United Kingdom separately. Earlier, Yevhenii Khmara and UK Defense Minister Wes Streeting signed project agreements on the joint production of Ukrainian drones in the middle-strike and deep-strike classes. Their production will be financed by the British side.

Thus, Ukraine continues to expand international cooperation in the defense industry, attracting funding from partners and creating new production capacities.

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