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UAVs with AI control will bypass air defense systems – Ukraine is preparing a large-scale operation to block airports in russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1538 views

Operation M&Ms has already caused thousands of flight delays and cancellations in Moscow. The next stage could involve AI-powered drones.

UAVs with AI control will bypass air defense systems – Ukraine is preparing a large-scale operation to block airports in russia

Ukraine plans to significantly intensify an operation to disrupt the work of Russian airports, which has already caused large-scale flight delays and cancellations in Moscow. The next stage may involve the use of artificial intelligence-powered drones capable of bypassing air defenses. The Atlantic reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to Ukrainian officials involved in developing the operation, so far the drones have mainly forced the Russian authorities to close the airspace near airports without directly striking aviation infrastructure.

However, even this tactic has already created serious problems. From October 3 to 9, 345 flights were canceled at Moscow airports, while nearly 4,000 were delayed. On October 10 alone, 692 flights were delayed and 93 had to be canceled.

Ukraine is preparing artificial intelligence-powered drones for a new stage of the operation

According to The Atlantic, the operation has been named M&Ms. Its next stage involves the use of artificial intelligence-powered drones that will be able to independently bypass Russian air defenses and attack airports directly.

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The publication's sources claim that such drones will not require American intelligence data, and that their mass production is planned to be established in the near future.

One such aircraft has allegedly already been used during hostilities in Donbas. At the same time, development of the technology is still ongoing, and these drones have not yet been used against Russian airports.

The scale of the problems facing Russian aviation is also demonstrated by the situation on October 9, when two Moscow airports were out of operation for seven hours because of a drone attack. According to the publication, even Vladimir Putin's plane was unable to land in Moscow after returning from Turkmenistan.

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Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
AI (artificial intelligence)
War in Ukraine
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