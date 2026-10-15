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"It will all end for Putin": Zelenskyy revealed what he asked Trump about Starlink

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

Zelenskyy said that he asked Trump to activate Starlink in Russia to destroy ballistic launchers. There is no agreement on this.

"It will all end for Putin": Zelenskyy revealed what he asked Trump about Starlink
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked U.S. leader Donald Trump to activate Starlink in russia to destroy ballistic missile launchers. The head of state spoke about this in an interview with the Financial Times published on October 15, reports UNN.

According to the Ukrainian leader, this would allow the Ukrainian military to destroy Russian ballistic missile launchers and increase pressure on the kremlin to begin negotiations. 

I told Trump: if you activate Starlink in russia, we will destroy its ballistic missile launchers. That's all. For him (volodymyr putin, - ed.), it will be the end 

– Zelenskyy noted.

He explained that destroying Russian launchers could significantly limit Moscow's ability to carry out ballistic attacks against Ukraine. Such military pressure could force Russian dictator volodymyr putin to sit down at the negotiating table.  

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not report anything about reaching agreements on expanding Starlink's operation in russia.

How Russian propaganda is using Zelenskyy's statement 

It should be noted that Russian journalists have already begun actively using this message from the Ukrainian president's extensive interview with the Financial Times. They are trying to present the situation as though Volodymyr Zelenskyy is threatening military aggression if Moscow obtains the ability to use Starlink satellite communications. 

At the same time, russia has repeatedly emphasized that it has no need to use U.S. technological developments and is capable of implementing similar domestic projects. The satellite system "Rassvet," being developed by the Russian company "Bureau 1440," which is part of the "ICS Holding" structure, was supposed to be Elon Musk's answer. In russia, they expect that their own satellite network will reduce dependence on foreign communications technologies, particularly during combat operations.

However, difficulties have already arisen with the first satellites: on March 23, 2026, russia launched the first production batch of 16 "Rassvet" spacecraft. However, one of them, satellite No. 4, was unable to begin the necessary maneuvers to raise its orbit and burned up in the atmosphere around June 6. Later, on July 19, a second batch of 16 satellites was launched. However, as early as the end of August, the specialized publication RussianSpaceWeb reported that some of the satellites from the second batch had not demonstrated noticeable maneuvers to raise their orbits. Two spacecraft gradually descended below 300 kilometers, creating a threat of their premature reentry from orbit.

Russia’s Starlink alternative is losing satellites: two "Rassvet" spacecraft could burn up in the atmosphere in the coming weeks13.10.26, 17:03 • 4050 views

What preceded this

The Financial Times had previously reported that Ukraine was trying to obtain permission to use drones with Starlink to strike Russian ballistic missile launchers at a distance of up to 200 kilometers deep inside russia. According to the publication, Zelenskyy raised the issue with Trump during a meeting at the White House in July 2026.

Context

Against the backdrop of intensified Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the issue of access to Starlink has taken on particular importance for Ukraine's defense capability.

On July 28, 2026, during a closed-door meeting at the White House, Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Donald Trump to assist in obtaining Elon Musk's permission to use Starlink to guide Ukrainian drones toward Russian ballistic missile launchers. According to The Atlantic, Trump promised to consider the proposal and discuss it with Musk, but made no specific commitments.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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