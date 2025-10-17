Two Ukrainians deny charges of arson of property linked to UK Prime Minister – The Guardian

In London, two Ukrainians, Roman Lavrynovych and Petro Pochynok, pleaded not guilty on Friday to conspiring to commit arson on property linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Stanislav Karpiuk, a Romanian citizen of Ukrainian origin, who also pleaded not guilty, is accused alongside them. This is stated in the material of The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecution, the arsons took place in north London between April and May 2025, but no one was injured. In particular, on May 8, a Toyota RAV4 car, previously owned by Starmer, was set on fire near his former home. On May 11 and 12, fire damaged the door of the house where he used to live. The prosecution emphasized that the case is not considered terrorism.

Britain is investigating whether Russia is involved in the arson of Starmer's property - FT

Starmer himself called the incidents "an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values we stand for." The trial is scheduled for April 27, 2026.

Recall

On the night of May 12, a fire broke out in the house belonging to the head of the British government, Keir Starmer, in the Kentish Town area. The fire was extinguished, and there were no casualties.

On May 13, a 21-year-old man was detained in London on suspicion of arson at the British Prime Minister's house. Other incidents related to the arson of property belonging to Starmer are also being investigated.