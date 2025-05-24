British security services are investigating whether Russia may be involved in three arson attacks on property linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This is reported by the Financial Times, citing senior Whitehall officials, writes UNN.

Details

Attacks on the British Prime Minister's family home in Kentish Town, north London, as well as a car and residential property previously owned by the British Prime Minister, took place earlier this month.

Two Ukrainians and a Romanian citizen have been charged with conspiracy to commit arson to endanger life. Police said the trio conspired with "other unknown individuals".

Senior Whitehall officials said British officials are investigating whether Russian intelligence agencies may have recruited the trio accused of arson. They said discussions are underway on how best to respond if this is the case.

Prosecutor Sarah Przybilska told the court that the alleged conspiracy is currently "unexplained". Counter-terrorism police, who are investigating, are open-minded about the motives. Starmer said the fires were "an attack on us all, on democracy and the values we stand for".

Russia has stepped up its campaign of sabotage and violence across Europe over the past 18 months, as Moscow's war against Ukraine continues and Western countries put pressure on the Russian economy with sanctions. Britain has been one of Ukraine's strongest supporters under successive Conservative and Labour administrations.

Even if British officials conclude that the arson attacks have a Russian connection, it does not necessarily mean that they were ordered by the Kremlin or that the suspects knew of any Russian involvement, the publication notes.

London's Metropolitan Police declined to comment. Although the investigation is being led by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, the three suspects have been charged with criminal offences rather than national security offences.

One government official warned that many different versions of events were still being investigated and nothing was ruled out at this stage.

Downing Street declined to comment. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, did not respond to a request for comment.