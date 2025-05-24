Britain is investigating whether Russia is involved in the arson of Starmer's property - FT

$41.500.00
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM • 3018 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

08:00 AM • 22575 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

06:14 AM • 26173 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 92407 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 94398 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 69582 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 79837 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68691 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53304 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52291 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Russian troops advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

May 24, 02:22 AM • 15970 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

May 24, 02:43 AM • 20641 views

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

07:54 AM • 16489 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

08:07 AM • 13291 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

08:42 AM • 11628 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

08:00 AM • 22575 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 92407 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 179378 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 273191 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 353507 views
Kash Patel

Vitali Klitschko

Joe Biden

Yurii Ihnat

Kyiv

Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

United Kingdom

Europe

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 14415 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 15513 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 20791 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 28627 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 31009 views
The Guardian

Financial Times

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Britain is investigating whether Russia is involved in the arson of Starmer's property - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

Investigators are exploring Russia's possible role in the arson attacks linked to the British Prime Minister. An investigation is underway to determine whether there is a Russian trace in these incidents.

Britain is investigating whether Russia is involved in the arson of Starmer's property - FT

British security services are investigating whether Russia may be involved in three arson attacks on property linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This is reported by the Financial Times, citing senior Whitehall officials, writes UNN.

Details

Attacks on the British Prime Minister's family home in Kentish Town, north London, as well as a car and residential property previously owned by the British Prime Minister, took place earlier this month.

Two Ukrainians and a Romanian citizen have been charged with conspiracy to commit arson to endanger life. Police said the trio conspired with "other unknown individuals".

Senior Whitehall officials said British officials are investigating whether Russian intelligence agencies may have recruited the trio accused of arson. They said discussions are underway on how best to respond if this is the case.

Prosecutor Sarah Przybilska told the court that the alleged conspiracy is currently "unexplained". Counter-terrorism police, who are investigating, are open-minded about the motives. Starmer said the fires were "an attack on us all, on democracy and the values we stand for".

Arson of Keir Starmer's property: another Ukrainian appears in court in Britain21.05.25, 16:30 • 2854 views

Russia has stepped up its campaign of sabotage and violence across Europe over the past 18 months, as Moscow's war against Ukraine continues and Western countries put pressure on the Russian economy with sanctions. Britain has been one of Ukraine's strongest supporters under successive Conservative and Labour administrations.

Even if British officials conclude that the arson attacks have a Russian connection, it does not necessarily mean that they were ordered by the Kremlin or that the suspects knew of any Russian involvement, the publication notes.

London's Metropolitan Police declined to comment. Although the investigation is being led by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, the three suspects have been charged with criminal offences rather than national security offences.

One government official warned that many different versions of events were still being investigated and nothing was ruled out at this stage.

Downing Street declined to comment. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, did not respond to a request for comment.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Keir Starmer
Financial Times
United Kingdom
Romania
Ukraine
London
