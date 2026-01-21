Two people arrested in Germany on suspicion of supporting pro-Russian groups in Donbas

German federal prosecutors said on Wednesday that they had detained a Russian national and a German national in the Brandenburg region on suspicion of supporting the foreign terrorist organizations "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics." This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Prosecutors allege that the two suspects organized the supply of goods, medical supplies, and drones to pro-Russian military groups in eastern Ukraine since 2016, with one of them transferring over 14,000 euros ($16,382.80) and the other making trips to the Donbas region for meetings and distribution of goods.

In Germany, the "DPR" and "LPR" are classified as terrorist organizations. The detainees are accused of several episodes of cooperation with these formations, and the investigation is still ongoing.

