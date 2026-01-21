Two people arrested in Germany on suspicion of supporting pro-Russian groups in Donbas

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 8418 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 7484 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 12293 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 32086 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 53034 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 46156 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 74791 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 40490 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 63123 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 27193 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nausėda: Greenland dispute overshadows war in Ukraine and plays into Russia's handsJanuary 21, 03:33 AM • 8986 views
Pentagon plans to reduce its participation in NATO structures - WPJanuary 21, 04:04 AM • 4728 views
Trump's plane made an emergency landing en route to Davos due to electrical wiring issuesJanuary 21, 04:33 AM • 16588 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 14899 views
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FT08:33 AM • 14541 views
Publications
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 116 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 8416 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 40186 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 74790 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 63121 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ali Khamenei
Yulia Tymoshenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Davos
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 112 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 14944 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 20062 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 26047 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 26847 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Two people arrested in Germany on suspicion of supporting pro-Russian groups in Donbas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

A Russian and German citizen was detained in Brandenburg on suspicion of supporting the terrorist organizations "DPR" and "LPR". They have been supplying goods, medicines, and drones to pro-Russian military personnel since 2016.

Two people arrested in Germany on suspicion of supporting pro-Russian groups in Donbas

German federal prosecutors said on Wednesday that they had detained a Russian national and a German national in the Brandenburg region on suspicion of supporting the foreign terrorist organizations "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics." This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Prosecutors allege that the two suspects organized the supply of goods, medical supplies, and drones to pro-Russian military groups in eastern Ukraine since 2016, with one of them transferring over 14,000 euros ($16,382.80) and the other making trips to the Donbas region for meetings and distribution of goods.

In Germany, the "DPR" and "LPR" are classified as terrorist organizations. The detainees are accused of several episodes of cooperation with these formations, and the investigation is still ongoing.

German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - Media15.01.26, 20:25 • 7196 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Germany
Ukraine